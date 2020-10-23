🔊 Listen to this

Here are the spectator policies for Wyoming Valley Conference football games this weekend from schools which responded to a request for guidelines.

Crestwood at Berwick

Besides distributing tickets to its student participants, Berwick is giving each Crestwood player two tickets.

No other tickets will be available.

Dallas at Williamsport

Williamsport players will receive four tickets per player for their families or spectators.

Dallas players will receive two tickets each for their families or spectators.

There will be no general admission tickets available for the game. Everyone must have a ticket to enter.

There is no charge for tickets, but they must be obtained in advance.

Holy Cross at Holy Redeemer

Tickets will be distributed free of charge to football players and cheerleaders families. No tickets will be sold at the game and no entry for anyone who doesn’t get a ticket before

Scranton at Hanover Area

Hanover Area is limiting tickets to two family members for each Scranton player and two family members for Hanover Area players, band and cheerleaders.

Wyoming Area at Nanticoke Area

Nanticoke Area’s stadium will have a capacity of 500 under the governor’s guidelines.

Each Nanticoke Area participant (football, cheer and band) will be allowed to add guests and Nanticoke Area senior students will be invited to attend.

Up to 100 Wyoming Area fans will be admitted, but they must be on the Wyoming Area guest list. No tickets will be sold and no walk-ups will be admitted.