🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley West School District has decided to end all its fall sports programs because of COVID-19 concerns.

The school district switched to virtual learning for the next two weeks on Monday.

The football team had a game at Hazleton Area last Friday cancelled because of two COVID-19 cases in the Wyoming Valley West School District. The team was scheduled to play Wilkes-Barre Area on Saturday and participate in the PIAA Class 5A state playoffs on Nov. 13 or 14.

Five other sports were also affected. The field hockey team was scheduled to be the top seed in the District 2 Class 2A playoffs. Girls soccer had secured the second seed in the D2-4A playoffs. Boys soccer and girls volleyball were the fourth seed in the Class D2-4A playoffs.

The girls and boys cross country teams were scheduled to run in the District 2 meets this weekend.