The Pittston Area vs. Wyoming Area football rivalry will continue this year.

Pittston Area was cleared to return to practice after a long shutdown because of COVID-19. The Patriots will host Wyoming Area at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. The teams have met annually since 1967.

The teams were scheduled to play Friday night. Pittston Area’s last game was Oct. 9. Wyoming Area didn’t pick up a game for Friday.

Wyoming Area has shut out Pittston Area in the last two meetings and holds a 31-23 series edge over its cross-river rival.

No spectator information was available.