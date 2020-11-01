🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON – Wyoming Valley West advanced to the District 2 Class 2A championship game with a 6-0 victory over Pittston Area.

Valley West will host Crestwood, a 3-0 winner over Wallenpaupack on Friday, in the championship game Tuesday.

Camaryn Forgash scored four times and assisted on another goal to lead the Spartans.

Madelyn Shedletsky got Valley West started with goals in the first and second quarter before Forgash one in the third an four in the fourth to put the game away.

Arianna Rysz made one save to record the shutout. Pittston Area keeper Arianna Pisano recorded 13 saves.

In Class 3A action, Wilkes-Barre Area was shut out by Honesdale, 2-0, in semifinal action. Honesdale will face Hazleton Area on Wednesday in Hazleton for the title.