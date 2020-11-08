🔊 Listen to this

STATE COLLEGE — There weren’t enough fans for there to be boos. Just mostly empty stands — a giant metal mausoleum for Penn State to stare at and wonder how things could go so wrong.

James Franklin took over a program crushed by scandal and sanctions in 2014. But even those handicapped early squads didn’t turn in a performance quite like this.

Injuries? Micah Parsons’ early exit? The coronavirus’ havoc on the country and the sport? None of them explain the Nittany Lions’ 35-19 loss to Maryland, the one Big Ten program Penn State had bullied like no other.

For perhaps the first time in Franklin’s seven seasons as head coach, the Lions looked to be emotionally gone for an entire game. And considering the opponent, it was the program’s worst performance in his tenure — Penn State entered the game as four-score favorite.

The Terrapins hadn’t scored a single touchdown against the Lions since 2016. They had been outscored 163-6 in the previous three meetings. And they led 21-0 to open Saturday’s game and 28-7 at halftime in a most dramatic role reversal that has Penn State at 0-3 to open a season for the first time since 2001.

Both sides of the ball struggled badly.

The offense’s stagnation seemed to be more glaring considering that Maryland had surrendered nearly 90 points and 600 rushing yards in the first two games. The Lions barely tried to establish a run game and were soon passing on most every snap after falling behind by 21.

But coordinator Brent Pry’s defense also turned in arguably its worst half under his watch to create that hole. The Lions were burned badly on third down, allowing touchdown passes of 42, 62 and 34 yards. Things had nowhere to go but up from there — the Lions defense didn’t allow a point after halftime, the Terps’ only points coming on a scoop-and-score after a Sean Clifford fumble on the opening drive of the second half.

Dating back to last season’s win in the Cotton Bowl, it was the fourth straight game where Penn State allowed 30 or more points. That had never happened before in program history.

Penn State had only a brief moment of momentum thanks to top receiver Jahan Dotson. Down 21-0, Dotson hauled in a 16-yard catch on third-and-14 in his own territory. Then he capped off the drive with another highlight-reel touchdown, going airborne against tight coverage to haul in his fifth touchdown in three games.

It didn’t last. The Lions’ two-minute offense failed at the end of the half, and the Terps actually had time to score again to go up three touchdowns at the break.

There was hope that quarterback Sean Clifford would take a step forward under new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, but the junior had another tough outing, asked to throw a school record 57 times and completing just 27 of them.

That he finished with 340 yards and three touchdowns, two of the scores — as well as two interceptions — came with the game well out of reach.

With no running game to worry about, the Terps were able to tee off on Clifford, sacking him seven times.