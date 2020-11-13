🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley West football team and Crestwood field hockey team were forced to forfeit PIAA state playoffs games this weekend because of COVID-19 situations.

Valley West was scheduled to play Erie Cathedral Prep at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 5A quarterfinal game at Brockway High School. The team found out late Thursday night of a positive COVID-19 test within the program. After determining how many individuals had to be quarantined, the school district decided Friday morning to forfeit the game.

Crestwood ran into a similar situation with a positive COVID-19 test within the field hockey program and forfeited late Thursday night. The Comets were scheduled to play Southern Lehigh on Saturday afternoon at Emmaus High School.

The Crestwood issue will not affect Friday night’s Class 4A quarterfinal football game between Crestwood and visiting Jersey Shore.

Earlier in the week, District 10 champion Conneaut forfeited to District 9 champ Dubois in girls volleyball because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The PIAA stated earlier in the season any regular-season game cancelled due to COVID-19 would be considered a “no contest” and not affect a team’s chances to make the postseason. Once the postseason started, any team unable to play because of COVID-19 would have to forfeit.