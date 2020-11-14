🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Seminary scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to erase a one-point deficit and defeat the Kiski School 42-21 Saturday afternoon in prep football in Saltsburg.

Seminary (1-1) trailed 21-20 entering the fourth quarter, but received a spark from its special teams. Trey Harris fielded a short punt and returned it 28 yards for a score, giving the Blue Knights 28-21 at 11:25.

The Blue Knights scored again midway through the quarter. Running back Jaden Blackman continued his strong afternoon, scoring on a 53-yard run as Seminary upped its advantage to 35-21. Quarterback Dallas Holmes put the game out of reach with a 26-yard TD run with 2:19 remaining.

Blackman opened the scoring with a 48-yard TD run on Seminary’s first possession of the game. He added a 66-yard scoring run at 7:15 of the third quarter. Holmes threw a 39-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Seminary was scheduled to play its first and only home game of the season Friday against the Canterberry School, but the game was cancelled. The Blue Knights were looking for a replacement opponent.