🔊 Listen to this

After three tough seasons, the Monarchs are ready to take another step and hold themselves to a higher standard.

The first three seasons for King’s men’s ice hockey have not been what the school or program has expected, with the team winning just four games.

The Monarchs showed some improvement last season, winning three games.

The 2021 season looks a bit more promising for King’s.

The Monarchs have officially ushered in a new era under new head coach Tom Seravalli. After spending the last four years as a top assistant at Bryn Athyn, Seravalli is now at the helm of a King’s team looking to compete in a tough United Collegiate Hockey Conference.

“Our mindset coming in was a simple approach, ‘Lets get to work!’,” Seravalli said. “In order to do so, we had to implement new methods and processes.”

The Monarchs and Seravalli quickly got to work making some changes to the program.

We have worked on teachings that have lessons of preparation, patience, structure, accountability, communication, team camaraderie and fun,” Seravalli said. “We are working on what I call “The King’s Way,” where we can expect results year in and year out, that applies not just on the ice but in the classroom.”

For Seravalli, there already is plenty of excitement surrounding the team heading into the 2021 season.

“The thing that excites me the most is the opportunity within itself. The fact that everyone is committed to getting better and flipping this to where it needs to be,” Seravalli said. “This is still a new program, and we have a blank canvas to mold it into a competitive contender that puts King’s on the map in the hockey world.”

Since being hired to take the job, Seravalli has made necessary changes.

“In the eight months, I’ve seen a lot of change. We hired a mindset coach, Bob Wilkie, that challenges our players to communicate and develop their own identity,” Seravalli said. “We also brought on assistant coach Brendan Bradley and a new recruiting class. The administration has put a lot of money into our facility and built the program a brand new locker room, and, of course, we have been developing our players both mentally and physically through practice.

Despite the positive changes that the Monarchs have made, they understand that it doesn’t erase the last three years.

“We understand that there has been a lack of success in the past,” Seravalli said. “But one benefit that comes from that is we can use that to our advantage.”

King’s and their new coach have grown over the past eight months and with that growth has come a change in expectations as well.

“We don’t see any reason why we can’t be competitive. At the start of the season, I had our players write individual and team goals for themselves,” Seravalli said. “Their responses were all nothing short of playoffs.”