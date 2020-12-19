With two Olympics under his belt, Jayson Terdiman eyes World Luge Championships

🔊 Listen to this

Most kids dream of preforming on life’s biggest stages.

Jayson Terdiman has done just that, competing as a doubles luger in the 2014 and 2018 Olympics.

Now, the Berwick native is training in Lake Placid for the World Luge Championships to be held Jan. 29 through Jan. 31 in Konigssee, Germany.

“I’ve been living in Lake Placid for the last 13 years, pretty much full-time, but I split my time with Berwick and near Lake Placid,” Terdiman said. “This is the training site for luge. Our national governing body, USA Luge, is located here and we have a refrigerated indoor start facility, the only one in the country.

“I like to say you can’t win a race at the start but you certainly can lose a race at the start. This is the place where we can get all of our training in and make sure we’re dialed in.”

Terdiman is a seasoned veteran in the sport now with a very polished resume. He has competed in the 2014 and 2018 Olympics as well as every world championship event from 2011 through 2019.

Training for this year’s world championships, like most things this year, hasn’t been normal for Terdiman and Team USA due to COVID-19.

“During the pandemic, we decided as a team and an organization that we weren’t going to go to Europe right away,” Terdiman said. “We were going to sit back and watch to see what these new protocols are going to produce on the World Cup Tour and see if anyone is getting sick on tour. We’re looking out for our best safety and health interests.

“Things are looking really good right now so we’re going to head to Europe Dec. 27.”

Once they arrive in Germany, the team is still unsure of how long they will quarantine and what the process will be.

“I know that we each have to get a COVID test within 72 to 48 of our trip to Europe and once arrive at the Frankfurt Airport we will go right into a rapid test,” Terdiman said. “As long as everyone is clean and clear then we should be good to go and drive to Konigssee, Germany.”

With the pandemic still a major concern, the team still has to worry about getting into another country.

“But right now it is still up in the air. We may get off the flight in Germany and even with all of this correct paperwork that we do have,” Terdiman said, “we might get told that we have to get on the next plane home.”

Heading into the competition, Terdiman and his team still have to prepare despite all of these uncharacteristic unknowns.

“It’s kind of funny, but I’m treating it like the Olympic games. We always have a plan, every day we have a plan of what is supposed to happen and how things are supposed to go,” Terdiman said. “But they never end up going according to plan, so I’m really confident in adapting to any kind of change and making sure we can make the most out of any opportunity there is in front of us.”

The opportunity in front of Terdiman now is much different from 20 years ago, when he was a kid sledding in Berwick with his friends.

“There’s a hill – and I forget the name of the golf course – but right by Martzville Road in Berwick there is a really great hill that I used to go to on every snow day,” Terdiman said. “I think it’s the Berwick Golf Club now. It’s a great hill with minimal trees to hit which is great.”

That hill over by the Berwick Golf Club was where a young Jayson had some of his favorite memories.

“We used to just sled it on the plastic sleds, and I remember being the kid that would want to just keep going and going,” Terdiman said. “My mom would be there for two to three hours and say ‘It’s time to go home. I have to get back to work.”

The future Olympic luger wasn’t completely focused on being the fastest back on that hill in Berwick.

“Back then I think we were all just trying to have some crazy lines and see who could wipe out the hardest,” Terdiman said. “I definitely try to steer away from that these days, but back then it was mostly about who could have the craziest line down the hill.”