MINNEAPOLIS — Brandon Johnson made all four his 3-point attempts in overtime and finished with 26 points and nine rebounds, leading Minnesota’s late surge to upset No. 4 Iowa 102-95 on Friday night.

Marcus Carr had 30 points on 6-for-13 shooting from 3-point range and eight assists, and Liam Robbins added 18 points and four blocks for the Gophers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten). They trailed by seven points with 44 seconds left in regulation and outscored the Hawkeyes 29-15 the rest of the way.

Luka Garza had 32 points on 11-for-27 shooting and 17 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (7-2, 1-1), who allowed 99 points in their first loss last week to No. 1 Gonzaga. C.J. Fredrick scored 23 points and Joe Wieskamp added 14 points and nine rebounds, but a 55-38 rebounding edge wasn’t enough for Iowa to overcome the barrage of 3-balls by the 6-foot-8 graduate transfer Johnson

Carr made a stepback 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to bring Minnesota to 81-78.

Joe Toussaint, who made his four other free throw attempts in the final minute of regulation, missed a pair of foul shots. Then Carr hit the tying 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds remaining, bringing the Gophers bench players leaping onto the court.

Then the extra session became Johnson’s time to shine, starting with Minnesota’s first possession when he swished his shot from the wing just 13 seconds in. Robbins, who had his hands full guarding the nation’s leading scorer in Garza, added the dagger 3-pointer with 27 seconds remaining in overtime for a 98-91 lead after the Gophers broke the Iowa press.

This game would have produced one of the most electric atmospheres of the season at Williams Arena had it not been for the pandemic that kept the gates closed and prompted the Big Ten to schedule it along with three other conference contests for Christmas Day television programming.

Iowa hadn’t played on the Dec. 25 holiday since 1988. Minnesota found no record of any organized sporting event ever played by the school on Christmas Day.

Carr, who joined Garza on the 10-player preseason All-Big Ten team, had 15 points in the first half. His 3-pointer with 3:22 left before the break gave the Gophers their largest lead of the game at 35-23, but Wieskamp — who went 3 for 13 from the floor — made one of his biggest contributions with a 3-pointer on the Hawkeyes’ last possession of the half to trim the deficit to five points.

Early in the second half, a pair of 3-pointers by Fredrick and one by Garza to spark a 10-0 spurt by the Hawkeyes for a 45-40 lead. Garza started gobbling up rebounds and turning them into gimme putbacks, and Iowa looked like it was in control.

Garza went just 2 for 11 for five points in the first half, dogged by an extra trapping defender as Eric Curry and Sam Freeman pitched in with vital post defense when Robbins sat with foul trouble. Still, Garza easily stretched his streak of 20-plus points to 18 consecutive Big Ten games.

No. 9 Wisconsin 85, No. 12 Michigan State 76

EAST LANSING, Mich. — D’Mitrk Trice scored a season-high 29 points, lifting Wisconsin over Michigan State.

The Badgers (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) won at the Breslin Center for the first time since 2004 and extended their Big Ten winning streak to 10 games, dating to last season when they shared the conference championship with the Spartans and Maryland.

Michigan State (6-2, 0-2) trailed by two points before Wisconsin scored 14 of the last 21 points over the final 4:03 to turn a closely contested game into a lopsided result.

Joey Hauser scored a career-high 27 points, but he didn’t get much help from his teammates offensively. Aaron Henry was the only other Spartan to score in double figures, but he was 5 of 13 from the field for 12 points.

No. 19 Michigan 80, Nebraska 69

LINCOLN, Neb. — Franz Wagner had 20 points and Michigan scored 10 straight points early in the second half to pull away from Nebraska.

Michigan (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten) started slow in its first game since Dec. 13 but stunned Nebraska (4-5, 0-2) with the two-minute flurry that began with Isaiah Livers’ 3-pointer. Wagner close it with a 25-footer that put the Wolverines up 53-41 with 14:38 remaining.

Nebraska put together an 11-2 run, highlighted by a steal and breakaway dunk by Trey McGowens, and cut the Michigan lead to 64-60 on McGowens’ free throws with 6:20 left.

The Wolverines countered with a 7-2 spurt, going up 71-62 on Eli Brooks’ fast-break layup with 4:45 remaining. Nebraska didn’t get closer than six the rest of the way.