WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame has announced that it will induct eight new members in its Class of 2020.

Jim Martin, chapter president, said the organization has has officially canceled 2020’s induction ceremony due to the pandemic.

Martin said the organization continued to keep active within the community through 2020 until a final decision could be made. Ongoing projects, such as acquiring 110 mobile devices for Hospice of the Sacred Heart for telemedicine, and securing grants for WV Challenger Baseball for Safety stations, kept the chapter busy.

“We were in full agreement as a committee that we would be inducting a 2020 class to the Hall of Fame,” Martin said. “We needed to do what’s right regarding safety, but we also wanted to do what is right for our community in recognition of these deserving individuals.”

Martin said the normal induction class recognizes 13 living, and two deceased candidates.

“This class may be smaller, but the impact on their respective sports and communities is powerful,” Martin said.

A recognition event for 2020 inductees and their families is tentatively scheduled for the spring.

The class members are:

• Judy Sholtis, softball athlete from Bishop O’Reilly and Susquehanna University. Sholtis was an outstanding softball player at Bishop O’Reilly High School, Kingston, from 1978-1982. She was named to the All-Star team by the Times Leader and Sunday Independent several times. Her ERA while at O’Reilly was less than 1.00. She attended college at Susquehanna University where she was named All MAC all four years. She had 43 career wins, a .717 winning percentage and an overall ERA of 1.32. She had 323 career strikeouts. Her ERA of 0.73 in 1984 is the school’s single season record. She was named all-American that year and was nationally ranked in two categories: 2nd for ERA and 9th for strikeouts.

• Kathy Healey, Seton Catholic athlete and high school basketball/softball coach. Healey played basketball and softball at Seton Catholic High School in Pittston. She was part of a team that won three league titles and three district titles and played in numerous state playoff games. She started coaching at Seton Catholic in 1982 and became the head coach in 1990, winning two league titles, two district titles and played in the state playoffs 11 out 12 years. She is also a PIAA referee.

• Kathy Goeringer, Tunkhannock athlete and high school /collegiate basketball official. Goeringer has been involved in sports as a player, coach, organizer, official and reporter. She is a 1976 graduate of Tunkhannock High School, she was a varsity starter on district championship teams in basketball and volleyball. She was named to the Susquehanna League Basketball Coaches All-Star Team two years in a row. She set scoring records of 39 points and 26 rebounds for single game performances. She was a founding member of the school’s track and field team (1974) which went undefeated three years in a row en route to winning three district team and individual titles. She played two years of basketball at Slippery Rock State College, but gave that up to become the first female sports editor of the popular student newspaper, The Rocket. When she gave up playing basketball, she turned to officiating it at the high school and college levels.

• Dr. Michael Portonova, tennis athlete from Bishop Hafey and a King’s College. Portonova is a Bishop Hafey and King’s College Graduate. He compiled a 56-0 regular season record at Bishop Hafey and was a three-time District 2A singles champion and two-time bronze medalist in the PIAA State Singles Championships. He started his collegiate career at Division I St. Joseph’s University and later played at King’s College. Portonova complied a 71-2 record and an undefeated record in the MAC conference.

• Paul Richards, swimming athlete from Meyers High School and Bloomsburg University, collegiate swimming head coach for Dickinson College. From 1968 to 1971, he helped his Meyers High School swim team win four consecutive District II championships. He earned three individual championships in the 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle and the 400 freestyle and was named All State in the 400 freestyle in 1970. He held Meyers school records in the 50, 100, 200 and 400 freestyle, the 100 butterfly and the 200 individual medley. His love of swimming led to a college coaching career that spanned almost four decades. Starting at Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y., moving on to Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Va., and the last 26 years at Dickinson College in Carlisle. His teams won nine conference championships while Richards was recognized as Coach of the Year 10 times.

• Julian Campenni, football athlete from Wyoming Area/University of Connecticut and defensive line coach at Bowling Green. Campenni graduated from Wyoming Area High School in Exeter where he excelled at football and track and field. He earned Wyoming Valley Conference Division II MVP honors, was a Big 33 All-Star defensive lineman and was named Times Leader All-Wyoming Valley Conference defensive lineman, second team All-State and a Big 33 selection. At the University of Connecticut, he was a four-year letterman and a team captain in 2015. He was a member of the All-American Athletic Conference second team.

• Bill O’Boyle Sr. (deceased), co-founder Plymouth Little League and community servant leader. Grew up in Plymouth and graduated from Plymouth High School, Class of 1941. He joined the U.S. Army to fight in World War II and was part of the Normandy Invasion. When he ran off of the landing craft, he ran up a hill to meet the enemy and stepped on a land mine, resulting in the loss of his right leg. He returned home and set out on rebuilding his life. O’Boyle was fitted with a wooden leg, which he wore all his life, but his disability did not keep him from capitalizing on his abilities. In 1950, he co-founded the Plymouth Little League with his friend Joseph “Shep” Chepulis. He served as league president every year until he became ill. He was known as a man of great integrity, and he was always fair to all. He appointed the first female umpire in local Little League history. O’Boyle epitomized the true community volunteer — people who helped build communities and make them better by offering programs and leadership that benefited everyone.

• Glenn Fry (deceased), Tunkhannock football athlete who played for “Pop” Warner at Temple University and Bert Bell of the Philadelphia Eagles. A graduate of Tunkhannock High School in 1931, Frey played scholastic football from 1927 until 1930. Frey was also on outstanding pitcher on the baseball team, as he hurled Tunkhannock to a county championship in 1931. Upon his graduation from Tunkhannock High School, he chose to continue his education and football career at Temple University in Philadelphia. At Temple, Frey played under the legendary coach “Pop” Warner. He was later cited as an all-American and played quarterback in the first Sugar Bowl in 1935, as Temple played Tulane. Frey, starting at quarterback, threw the first touchdown in bowl history to Danny Testa in the first quarter on the game. Upon his graduation from Temple, he entered the professional ranks with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played quarterback, blocking back and defensive back for the Eagles for two years (1936-1937) at which time he decided to retire from pro football.