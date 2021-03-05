🔊 Listen to this

The Nanticoke girls have withdrawn from the District 2 Class 4A girls basketball tournament, according to an e-mail announcement from District 2 chairman Frank Majikes Friday morning, about nine hours before the Trojanettes were scheduled to begin the tournament.

“Please be aware the Dunmore/Nanticoke girls game scheduled for tonight will NOT be played and Dunmore will be awarded a win and advance to the semifinals,” Majikes wrote in the e-mail announcement that was distributed to local media.

No explanation was given.

Dunmore, the second seed, advances and will be home against Berwick Monday night.