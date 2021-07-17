🔊 Listen to this

It would be tempting to call Kaytron Allen — Penn State’s second four-star running back recruit for the upcoming signing class — a luxury.

The Nittany Lions, as well as anyone, know better.

Allen — the country’s No. 10 rusher for the 2022 cycle in the 247Sports Composite — announced his commitment to Penn State on Friday. His decision comes just 10 days after the nation’s No. 5 ranked running back, Governor Mifflin’s Nick Singleton, pledged to the Lions.

History suggests Penn State will need both of them.

A year ago at this time, the Lions looked to have one of the deepest running back rooms in the country. When the pandemic-delayed 2020 season got underway in the fall, they had lost their top two on the depth chart in Journey Brown and Noah Cain.

No. 3 back Devyn Ford would end up missing time as well, leaving the Lions with a pair of true freshmen from Florida — Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes — as the only healthy scholarship rushers for stretches of a tough season.

In other words, the Lions are more than happy to be in position to sign both Allen and Singleton in December, especially after not inking a running back in the 2021 class.

Allen’s commitment continues a prolific two-week run on the recruiting trail for the Lions, who now sit No. 2 nationally in the Composite team rankings, behind only Big Ten rival Ohio State.

At 5-foot-11, 220 pounds, Allen’s between-the-tackles style is closer to that of Cain and Lee. A Virginia native, Allen has played the last two seasons at the well-known IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., where he has racked up 1,612 yards and 27 total touchdowns while splitting time with other blue-chip recruits.

His performance and visibility at one of the country’s top prep programs earned him dozens of high-profile scholarship offers.

Allen used June to take official visits to Penn State, Florida, Georgia and Michigan State before picking the Lions. His offer list was a who’s who of the sport that also included Alabama, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas and USC, to name a few.

The Lions had the benefit of their running backs coach, Ja’Juan Seider, also doubling as an ace recruiter in his home state of Florida. Cain, Lee and Holmes all played high school ball in Florida, with Cain also suiting up for IMG. Allen also played his junior season with a fellow Penn State pledge, four-star offensive lineman Drew Shelton.

Though Seider and Lions coaches can’t publicly mention recruits until they sign, Seider was able to take Friday evening to go on social media and list all of the boxes that are being checked by his 2022 haul at the position. That included “the ability to finish runs” and “the ability to create and make something out of nothing.”

Allen became the 19th member of the Lions’ 2022 class, which has added seven players since July began. And that doesn’t include Thursday’s pledge by 2023 offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, a consensus top-50 overall recruit among juniors-to-be.

The recruiting roll may not be over yet, either. Louisiana defensive back Jordan Allen has the Lions in his final group, and the 2022 target wrote on Twitter Friday that he plans to commit on Saturday afternoon.

Penn State is also hoping for good news next week from the top-rated recruit left on the team’s board. Defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton, the top overall prospect in Maryland, is set to announce on Thursday following visits last month to Georgia, Penn State and Alabama.