James Franklin has never been to Madison. But the year he spent in Green Bay has certainly stuck with him.

The Penn State coach worked for the Packers in 2005 as their receivers coach. And it gave him a frame of reference heading into Saturday’s season-opener at Wisconsin.

“I’ll never forget coming out of the Packers’ facility, you walk across the street to get to the practice facility,” Franklin said. “I want to say it was a Thursday. And we played on Sunday. And there was, like, four guys sitting in the parking lot grilling brats and drinking beers. I’m like, ‘What are you guys doing,’ and they’re like, ‘Getting ready for the game.’ “

Sounds about right.

Saturday’s showdown with the No. 12 Badgers has fans in Madison doing similar preparations. It will be the Nittany Lions’ first game in front of a true crowd since December 2019 in the Fiesta Bowl — only family members were allowed into the stands for Big Ten games last season during the pandemic.

It will not be easy for the Lions. But it will also be a little cathartic, regaining that slice of normalcy.

“I think there will be some brats and beers, and I think there will be some boos,” Franklin said. “But I also think there’s going to be a bunch of cheers because people have missed college football. People have missed getting together as a community. I think that’s one of the things that’s great about college football, is it brings people together I think like nothing else.”

The Lions, who are on their third offensive coordinator in as many years, would have likely preferred to have some sort of warmup for new man Mike Yurcich and his system before playing one of the country’s most consistent and diligent programs on the road.

Coaches and players have tried to embrace the challenge.

“Obviously having Wisconsin as an opening game is different than I think the way college football normally starts out,” Franklin said. “I think that was a big motivator and driver for us all offseason. We don’t typically put a countdown clock up for our first game. We do that usually when we transition to our first opponent, but we thought it was important to put that up in our facility all summer and all training camp.”

The countdown is over. It’s time to play.

THREE AND OUT

Matching up with Mertz

Penn State has only played Wisconsin twice in the Franklin era, and the Badgers offense may be more versatile than the Lions are accustomed.

That starts under center where Graham Mertz prepares for his second season as starter after beating out Jack Coan — now Notre Dame’s starting quarterback — last fall as a freshman.

Some Wisconsin outlets have called Mertz Wisconsin’s most heralded recruit since the rankings era took off at the turn of the century. He certainly has a pedigree above most Badgers signal-callers, who typically take second fiddle to the program’s outstanding lineage of running backs and offensive linemen.

In terms of raw talent, the Badgers haven’t had a quarterback like Mertz since they rented a future Hall of Famer as a grad transfer for the 2011 season.

“From what I’ve seen of him, I can’t remember a Wisconsin quarterback like this since Russell Wilson,” Lions safety Jaquan Brisker said, noting that he can make even the toughest of throws and can run when needed.

Of course, Wilson was a senior for his season with the Badgers. Mertz is still quite young, and it showed last season. He followed up a historic debut against scuffling Illinois (20-for-21, five touchdowns) by throwing just four touchdowns to five interceptions over the final six games.

Beamon’s intrigue

Getting pressure on Mertz figures to be one of Penn State’s biggest concerns, as the Lions must replace their top four defensive ends from last year’s team.

One jersey worth keeping an eye on is No. 51. That would be Hakeem Beamon, who has been listed as a defensive tackle since arriving on campus and would seem to be one of the top candidates to replace Antonio Shelton in the middle next to PJ Mustipher.

Penn State’s latest roster, though, has the 6-foot-3 Beamon listed at 256 pounds — much lighter than last season and undersized for a Big Ten defensive tackle.

Asked if the coaches planned to move Beamon around the defense, Franklin wasn’t about to bite.

“He was 290 pounds at one point, 289 pounds,” Franklin said this week. “That’s another conversation for another time.”

Hmm.

Mustipher, a senior team captain, said there isn’t anything tricky going on — not that he’d be allowed to say otherwise if there were.

“Hakeem played inside all camp,” Mustipher said. “He’s done a great job at that. He is a little light, but I’ll tell you what, that allows him to use his quick twitch and do a lot of things that guys can’t do.”

The team is electing not to release a public depth chart this year, so if Franklin does have something up his sleeve with Beamon, it will stay there until game time.

By the numbers

The Big Ten’s expansion to 14 teams and assorted scheduling quirks means this will be Penn State’s first game at Camp Randall in eight years.

That would be Bill O’Brien’s final game as coach, a 31-24 Penn State win in which the Lions were a whopping 24-point underdog to a Wisconsin team that was playing for an at-large spot to a then-BCS bowl.

The Badgers have actually lost six of thel ast seven to the Lions, including both games against O’Brien and both meetings with Franklin — the 2016 Big Ten title game and a 2018 meeting at Beaver Stadium.

Wisconsin’s lone win in that stretch was with Wilson at the helm, crushing the 2011 Lions led by interim coach Tom Bradley after the Jerry Sandusky scandal rocked Penn State. The game was to decide the Leaders Division title.

One major streak will be on the line this time — Wisconsin boasts the nation’s second-longest win streak in home openers at 25 games. The Badgers haven’t lost their debut in front of their brats-and-beers lovers since Sept. 2, 1995, when they were thumped 43-7 by No. 13 Colorado.

Wisconsin hasn’t faced a ranked team in a Camp Randall opener since. The Badgers did, however, knock off No. 5 LSU at the Packers’ Lambeau Field to open the 2016 season.