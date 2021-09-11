🔊 Listen to this

Keyvone Lee, all 239 pounds of him plus full gear and helmet, did a running cartwheel into a backflip. Lighter teammates Joey Porter Jr. and Marquis Wilson followed suit.

James Franklin slapped hands with fans on his way up the tunnel after beating Wisconsin, with the Penn State coach even briefly borrowing a fan’s hat while yelling in celebration.

It was a scene not seen a year ago. In part because stadiums were empty, in part because the Nittany Lions were far more subdued after a nightmarish start to the season.

All of it makes for an emotional time for the Lions as they prepare to welcome fans back to Beaver Stadium for Saturday’s home opener against Ball State.

There’s little to no comparison from last year’s dour moods and truncated schedule that saw Penn State booted out of the College Football Playoff race after just two games. This time, a win over the reigning MAC champion will put the Lions into the top 10 headed into a primetime national spotlight game against SEC foe Auburn.

Franklin readily admits he wasn’t himself last season, affected not just by the losing but by being separated from his wife and daughters for health reasons during the pandemic. He believed that it trickled down and affected his players and staff as well.

So given a chance to cut loose after what the biggest road win of his head coaching career, Franklin did just that. And the on-field gymnastics from players followed.

As for that hat?

“The gentleman with the white fedora on Saturday, I don’t know him very well, but I see him at all the games,” Franklin said. I feel his passion. I appreciate his passion. He’s also handsomely dressed usually and I appreciate all those things.

“When there’s an opportunity to connect and show my passion and appreciation for them as well, because they’re a part of our family and process, I want them to feel that as well.”

The key, of course, is to not get caught up in the high of a long-needed major victory. Or worry about a ranked Auburn team next week.

There are plenty of good reasons to take the Cardinals seriously on Saturday, not the least of which is that nearly the entire roster is back from one of the program’s best seasons in history.

“Trap games, yeah,” Franklin said. “I believe in teams playing inconsistent because they either look forward, look back, get caught up in praise, get caught up in criticism, don’t have the correct amount of respect for the opponent or the process.

“So that’s why (we’re) almost to the point where it’s maybe a little crazy, but our routine and process is really important to me. That’s why we won’t talk about anything else but the game at hand.”

THREE AND OUT

Hall monitor

Ball State boasts one of the most experienced rosters in the country, with a whopping 20 starters returning from last season’s 7-1 squad. A total of 16 Cardinals are using their extra year of eligibility provided by the pandemic.

One of those super seniors is do-it-all receiver Justin Hall.

Despite checking in at just 5-foot-9, 186 pounds, Hall is one of the nation’s most prolific players. He enters the game with the most career receptions by any active player in the country with 265. That includes at least one catch in all 44 games that he’s suited up for the Cardinals, which is the longest streak in the nation.

In last week’s opener against FCS Western Illinois, Hall finished with eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Needless to say, Ball State will be looking to get him the ball as much as possible. He’ll line up outside and in the slot, motion around before the snap and could even take a handoff or two. Hall may also factor in on special teams, though he didn’t get a chance for a return last week.

It’s up to the Lions and defensive coordinator Brent Pry to watch where he lines up throughout the day.

“Everybody has a couple of guys that you have to be aware of, and you better know where they are on every snap,” Franklin said, naming Saquon Barkley and KJ Hamler as two former top weapons for the Lions who demanded that kind of attention. “It’s the same way with (Hall) now.

“As a defense, we better know where he’s at on every play, because he’s impactful. And what you try to do each week is you try to identify who those guys are and then you try to limit their impact in the game.”

Delayed debuts

Last week in this space, attention was asked to be paid to Hakeem Beamon, a defensive lineman potentially in line for a breakout season. And then he didn’t make the trip to Madison with the rest of the team.

Whether Beamon is in the doghouse or not, it didn’t sound particularly promising that he would be on the field this week either.

Defensive line coach John Scott Jr. said Thursday that Beamon is “unavailable right now” without elaborating. That follows the message from Franklin earlier in the week that it remains to be seen whether Beamon, safety Keaton Ellis and running back John Lovett will play Saturday. The trio was not on the travel roster last week.

Depth on defense will be tested with middle linebacker Ellis Brooks set to miss the first half because of a targeting ejection late in the win over the Badgers. That will shift Jesse Luketa from defensive end to linebacker for the start of the game.

Coaches have also had to keep an eye on the workload for starters this week after the defense was on the field for an exhausting 95 snaps.

“That’s going to have to factor in to our practice this week,” Franklin said. “If we could cut those guys back one or two reps a period we will … to make sure that their legs are fresh.”

Changes at home

The home opener marks the first game with fans at Beaver Stadium since November 2019. Fans are reminded to check their travel routes, as the one-way traffic patterns around the stadium instituted two years ago will still be in effect, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Lots will open at 8 a.m., but fans without parking passes will no longer be able to buy them at individual lots. Fans who do not pre-purchase parking passes online before the game must go to Innovation Park to buy them in person for an increased charge of $60.

At the stadium itself, gates will open at 1 p.m., a half-hour earlier than in the past, to help improve entry into the stadium. All tickets are mobile this season, requiring fans to download them onto a phone or tablet to get inside. Assistants will be available to help fans on site.

Walkthrough metal detectors have been installed at all gates and Gate E and Gate F have been expanded to help cut down on congestion. To help encourage fans to head into the stadium early, concessions will be discounted in that stretch and the videoboards will have live feeds from noon kickoffs across the country.