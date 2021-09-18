🔊 Listen to this

He knows he still has work to do to win over his critics. That a solid opening to his third year as starting quarterback is being met with cautious optimism.

He is adapting well to a new offense, taking advantage of new formations after spending the past two seasons working exclusively out of the shotgun. He heads into Saturday night’s prime time showdown at Beaver Stadium needing to eliminate the mistakes — the turnovers — that have hurt him in the past.

He is Auburn’s Bo Nix.

The identical description, of course, fits Penn State’s Sean Clifford, underscoring the scrutiny both players will face as they square off in Penn State’s annual White Out game.

“A lot of it,” Penn State coach James Franklin said after last week’s over Ball State, “comes down to how your quarterback plays.”

Both Clifford and Nix are off to 2-0 starts in 2021. Nix’s numbers are better thus far, but he had the benefit of playing arguably the easiest schedule of any Power 5 team on the young season — an Akron team ticketed for the MAC basement and FCS Alabama State.

Clifford’s numbers are in the middle of the pack among his Big Ten brethren so far. But the most important stat are his zero turnovers in wins over Wisconsin and Ball State.

“It’s just playing within myself but still making the big plays,” said Clifford, who figured in on all four of Penn State’s touchdowns in his first White Out game against Michigan in 2019. “Converting on the explosive (plays) and just making sure I’m playing the way that I know I’m capable of playing. Those are the biggest things for me.

“The score’s going to be 0-0 when it starts, so it doesn’t really matter what I’ve done in the past or what I haven’t done in the past.”

Nix had a superb start against Akron, setting an Auburn record for completion percentage. But he lost a fumble in last week’s win and wasn’t asked to do much against an overwhelmed FCS opponent.

The real test will come in front of a rowdy crowd for the White Out. Nix’s career thus far has been defined by the enormous gap between his play at home and on the road. Nix has 20 touchdowns to just one interception at Jordan-Hare Stadium but has thrown more picks (10) than touchdowns (nine) in true road games.

While Clifford is getting comfortable with new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, Nix is hoping to change his fortunes under a new head coach in Bryan Harsin and a new coordinator in Mike Bobo.

“I didn’t study and wasn’t around him all last year, so it’s a tough question for me to answer,” Harsin said about Nix’s road woes. “Since I’ve been with him — footwork, mechanics, maturity. … He’s done a good job with, I think he and coach Bobo work well together.”

THREE AND OUT

On the move

Another similarity between the two quarterbacks is their deceptive ability to run. And both defenses are preparing accordingly.

Penn State has faced two traditional pocket passers in the first two weeks, and while Nix isn’t exactly Lamar Jackson, he is more than capable of keeping drives alive with his legs.

The Nittany Lions are taking it seriously. During a brief period of drills open to media this week, John Lovett — Penn State’s speediest running back — was spotted wearing Nix’s No. 10 jersey in practice. Lovett has yet to dress for the Lions since transferring from Baylor, but was recognized as a scout team player of the week by coaches.

It wouldn’t be a surprise, then, for Lovett to be helping the defense work on containment this week.

“We’re gonna have to do a good job with our disguises, try to confuse him as much as possible,” Lions linebacker Ellis Brooks said of Nix. “He has an ability to extend plays. You’ve got to do a great job of scramble coverage, you’ve got to do a good job of rallying to him whenever he’s trying to extend plays.”

Harsin gave a similar answer when asked about Clifford, who broke free for a 43-yard run against Ball State.

“For us, we’ve got to do our job in coverage,” Harsin said. “If the quarterback runs, we’ve got to rally to him. … I think you can see his maturity, his confidence in his ability, and his understanding of the system.”

Wilson steps up

Penn State isn’t releasing a public depth chart this season, but it became apparent over the last six quarters that Eric Wilson had won the starting job at left guard.

The Lions entered the season with a rotation planned between Wilson and Anthony Whigan, who got the start in the opener at Wisconsin. Wilson, though, took over and played the entire second half before getting his first career FBS start vs. Ball State.

“Right now we have him as our starting left guard,” Franklin said this week. “We also think we’ll rotate some other guys in there. I think he’s playing well, and getting comfortable, and getting adjusted to the speed and the size of the game at this level. We’ve been impressed with him.”

For a short time, Wilson was in line to spend Saturday’s game on the visitors sideline.

Wilson’s 2020 season at Harvard was wiped out by the pandemic, and he initially chose Auburn last November to finish out his career as a grad transfer.

But he reconsidered after the Tigers fired coach Gus Malzahn after last season, leading him to ultimately enroll at Penn State this spring after earning his Harvard degree.

The Lions are thankful that things worked out in their favor.

“He’s big, he’s strong, he’s physical,” Franklin said. “He adjusted to our program and the amount of conditioning and lifting that we do in season. I think he’s in a really good place right now.”

Ready for ‘GameDay’

ESPN has had plenty of experience broadcasting live from Happy Valley, bringing its traveling “College GameDay” show to campus for a fifth straight season.

A few years ago, the network shifted to building its set on the Old Main lawn, moving it from outside the Bryce Jordan Center, across the street from Beaver Stadium.

That’s where the show will originate again Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. to prepare for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

“Our TV director is so excited because, as I call it, it’s the most telegenic experience in sports,” said Chris Fowler, who spent part of his childhood in State College and will again call the game for ABC. “It’s a night game and the stadium is lit up by everybody wearing white. The fireworks and the game ops, everything is just beautifully executed.”

How will it affect the Tigers, who have seen plenty of wild atmospheres in the SEC?

“The Auburn players were talking about it. It’s new for them and it’s new for the coaches as well,” Fowler said. “It’s not just about the decibel level. It’s sort of about the sustained energy throughout.

“It feels like a party and a celebration when we’re there calling the game.”