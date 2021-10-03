🔊 Listen to this

STATE COLLEGE — Not a fourth-and-1 from Penn State’s 4-yard line. Not a late drive with some backups starting to rotate in. Not even on a short white-flag field goal from the Big Ten’s most accurate kicker.

The Nittany Lions turned back every shot Indiana took just to get on the scoreboard. And for the first time in 246 games, the Hoosiers were shut out, losing 24-0 Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

It was the first time since Oct. 14, 2000 — a very different era for the Hoosiers — that they didn’t score a point.

For a Penn State defense that had to relive memories of Indiana’s miraculous 36-35 overtime upset a year ago, it was an important way to shut the book on 2020.

For 2021, it was a signal that the unit is ready for one of the premier defensive duels in the country, heading into next week’s top-five showdown at Iowa.

All is not perfect for the No. 4 Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten), who made progress with their dormant run game but struggled in short-yardage situations and missed opportunities to bury the Hoosiers early.

Instead, it was the defense that came up with the game’s signature play late in the first quarter.

Up 7-0, Lions quarterback Sean Clifford threw his first truly substantial interception of the season, which Indiana returned to the Penn State 13.

Hoosiers counterpart Michael Penix broke loose for a 9-yard gain on third down, and Indiana kept the offense on the field for fourth-and-1 from the 4.

Penix tortured Penn State at the end of last year’s epic, converting a fourth-down on the goal line and a pair of 2-point conversions at the end of regulation and in overtime.

This time, the call was a handoff out of the shotgun, and Indiana’s Stephen Carr was hit first by defensive end Arnold Ebiketie and dropped right at the line of scrimmage for a turnover on downs.

“Oh man, that was huge,” said defensive captain PJ Mustipher, one of the returning starters from last year’s painful loss in Bloomington. “It was crazy. The place was rocking. I think they probably felt good about their chance of scoring.

“Man, plays like that, when you look back on the season, you pinpoint that play. That’s how we want to play. That’s a mindset we want to have. A play like that is huge.”

It was. Indiana (2-3, 0-2) never got closer to scoring the rest of the night.

In the rare instance where Penix got in rhythm — hitting two nice passes in the second quarter into Penn State territory — the defense answered the bell. Pressure off the edge by Jesse Luketa forced a floating ball down the right sideline, which Joey Porter Jr. tracked down for a diving interception.

As it was, Penn State led just 14-0 at halftime on Clifford touchdown throws to Brenton Strange and Jahan Dotson.

Penix didn’t have a chance to orchestrate another late comeback. Scrambling to his left in the third quarter, he took a hard shot on a sack by Lions linebacker Brandon Smith.

Down on the grass for several minutes, Penix went to the locker room with what Indiana called a shoulder injury and did not return.

Ebiketie baptized backup Jack Tuttle on the next play for another sack to force a punt.

Down 21-0 after Dotson’s second touchdown catch of the night, Indiana coach Tom Allen sent out the field goal unit on fourth-and-6 in the third quarter, all but conceding the game and playing to break the shutout.

Kicker Charles Campbell, who has missed just one field goal try so far in two seasons, never got the 30-yard chip shot past the line. Smith was credited with the block, but Ebiketie — who swatted away a Wisconsin kick in the season-opener — may have gotten a piece of it as well.

“I do think we are mentally tough,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “I do think we think we are physically tough. I do think we’ve been tested, but I also think this team that trusts and cares about each other a great deal. I think they trust the coaches. They can trust their teammates. You don’t see guys outside of the system trying to make plays.

” … But I still think we can be better. I’m proud of them. I am proud of where we’re at. We got to continue battling and taking that step.”