Jack Campbell came through untouched on a blitz. The game — and perhaps Penn State’s season — changed in an instant.

The Iowa linebacker got a hard hit on Sean Clifford in the red zone on a third-down pass in the second quarter. The Penn State quarterback had a man open across the middle for a first down as the Nittany Lions looked to take a three-score lead with a touchdown.

Instead, Campbell’s pressure forced a high throw for an incompletion. It was Clifford’s last throw of the day.

The Lions offense grinded to a halt with backup Ta’Quan Roberson forced into action, opening the door for the Hawkeyes to rally for a 23-20 win Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

Clifford went into the locker room after the drive. And when he did return to the sideline after halftime, he was out of uniform and done for the day.

Penn State (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten), which kicked a field goal a play after the hit on Clifford to go up 17-3, couldn’t find the end zone again against Iowa’s lethal defense, which came up with four more interceptions to add to its nation-leading total on the season.

The No. 4 Lions’ own impressive defense did its best to hang onto the early lead, repeatedly turning back the No. 3 Hawkeyes (6-0, 3-0) before finally giving up the winning score with 6:26 left as the secondary lost Nico Ragaini for a 44-yard catch-and-run off of play-action.

Without Clifford, the Lions had little chance to rally from there. They were outscored 20-3 after he left the game.

Outside of a third-quarter field goal drive, the offense spent most of the second half going backward. The Lions’ pre-snap routine was thrown completely out of rhythm with Clifford, which, when combined with the crowd noise, resulted in an incredible nine false start penalties.

The Lions managed to reach midfield with less than four minutes to play, but Roberson’s fourth-and-3 pass was well behind Keyvone Lee, who had to make a difficult catch, forcing him to slow up and have no chance of reaching the sticks.

Penn State’s last gasp came with 2:38 left, starting from its own 8-yard line. All four of Roberson’s passes were off the mark, twice missing an open receiver high for big gains before being picked off on fourth down.

Roberson finished the day 7-for-22 for 34 yards and two interceptions.

Clifford himself was picked off twice, but he still looked confident leading the offense on three scoring drives, with Noah Cain running in a 2-yard score and Clifford himself taking in another from 4 yards out.

Clifford wasn’t the only team captain to go down on the day.

Penn State lost PJ Mustipher, the team’s best defensive tackle, on the game’s opening drive with an apparent lower-body injury. Though the senior initially remained on the sideline, he needed crutches to come back out after halftime.

Running back John Lovett also did not finish the game. He was back for a kick return in the first half but was in street clothes for the second.

What remains to be seen is their status moving forward. Penn State has a much-needed off week before returning for an Oct. 23 home game against Illinois. After that is a trip to Ohio State.