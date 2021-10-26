🔊 Listen to this

Penn State fans who have had trouble purging Saturday’s loss to Illinois from their memories are not alone. Subconsciously, it seems, the Illini’s absurd nine-overtime upset of the Nittany Lions is still with James Franklin.

During his weekly press conference Tuesday, the Penn State coach inadvertently said “Illinois” three times when referring to the upcoming opponent. Which, of course, is Ohio State.

“We’re trying to be focused on Illinois and talking about Illinois as much as we possibly can,” Franklin said.

It only feels like that game never ended.

These are some rough times for Franklin and the Lions, who are trying to avoid their first three-game losing streak since the end of the 2015 season when they head to Columbus for Saturday’s primetime kickoff.

Penn State players and coaches have to cope with being abruptly dumped out of the College Football Playoff picture after a 5-0 start had them as high as No. 4 in the country. The Lions are also still contending with persistent reports that Franklin is a top candidate for two of the sport’s premier coaching jobs at USC and LSU.

Franklin has elected not to directly address these reports, noting that any answer he gives won’t stop the speculation about his future. So it was again on Tuesday when he was asked if he is committed to Penn State for 2022.

“I’ve been asked this question multiple times, and my focus is completely on Illinois and this team and this program,” Franklin said. “I think I’ve shown over my eight years my commitment to this university and this community, and that’s kind of my statement.”

One item that Franklin did acknowledge was a Monday report by footballscoop.com which said that he has switched agents to the high-profile Jimmy Sexton — who represents Alabama’s Nick Saban, among many other prominent clients.

That change, Franklin said, was made months ago. So well before the USC and LSU jobs came open.

“I’m glad you asked,” Franklin said. “First of all, as you know, my response is, we’re completely focused on our season and our team and finding a way to beat Ohio State and be 1-0 this week. I’m not going to get into the details. But what I will tell you is, this is being reported now, but this is something that happened over the summer.

“Obviously, I didn’t make an announcement. I don’t know anybody that ever does when that happens. But this is something that happened over the summer that’s just being reported now.”

Franklin has previously said he has had open conversations with his players about his situation. He said Tuesday he doesn’t believe it has been a distraction this year.

“It has not been a discussion or an issue that I’ve heard from the staff, or I’ve heard from the players,” Franklin said. “I’ve met with (team leaders). We’ve kept it very direct, and obviously there’s things that we have discussions in great detail in our building with our families and our players and the staff. So we try to do that the best we possibly can.

“I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that over my eight years here, and we’ll continue to try to do that. There’s things that we can control and there’s things that we can’t from the outside, but this has been kind of a story that’s happened on numerous occasions. And we just try to keep it as focused as we possibly can.”

As for on-the-field matters, Franklin expects that the Lions will have “a 100% Sean Clifford” ready to face the Buckeyes. The quarterback was clearly not that on Saturday as he returned from an undisclosed injury suffered two weeks earlier at Iowa.

“Last week, we weren’t sure,” Franklin said. “We were trying to see where he was going to be. Sean’s much further ahead now to be in back to 100%, so that’s a positive.”

He’ll have to be for the Lions to have a shot at beating the No. 5 Buckeyes. Clifford was unable to threaten Illinois with his legs on Saturday, removing a critical component of Penn State’s offense.

Only once did Clifford appear set to take off and run, and that came with the Lions trying to drive for a go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter. But when the first defender got close, Clifford immediately went into a slide to end the play for a 2-yard loss.

“That’s a big part of Sean and what his game is, his ability to extend plays,” Franklin said. “He was limited, obviously in what he could do. And we tried to limit it as much as we could as well. So obviously, that was the challenge when you’ve got a guy like Sean and that’s a big part of what he does and how he plays.

“That being limited obviously impacted him and us.”