Sitting at 5-0 in October, Penn State seemed like a lock to be playing on New Year’s Day or another top bowl game. Two months later, not even a 2-5 finish changed that.

Penn State’s disappointing second half to the season didn’t hurt them in the eyes of bowl suitors. On Sunday the Nittany Lions landed an invitation to the Outback Bowl, where they will play Arkansas for the first time in school history.

The Big Ten vs. SEC matchup will kick off at noon on Jan. 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. ESPN2 will carry the broadcast.

A 7-5 record wasn’t enough to push the Lions down to a lower tier of bowls, as the Outback reached up and chose the Lions over 8-4 Wisconsin. Penn State beat the Badgers in the season opener.

It’s not the first time the Outback Bowl has gone out of its way to take the Lions over a Big Ten team with a better record. Penn State’s last trip to Tampa also came after a 7-5 regular season in 2010, a 37-24 loss to Florida that proved to be Joe Paterno’s final bowl game.

That’s the Lions’ only loss in the Outback Bowl, where they are 3-1 overall. They beat Auburn 43-14 in the 1995 season, shut down No. 1 overall pick Tim Couch and Kentucky 26-14 in the 1998 season and grinded down Tennessee 20-10 after the 2006 campaign.

But Penn State has never faced Arkansas — not during their time in the old Southwest Conference and not since they joined the SEC. The Razorbacks have made a quick turnaround under second-year coach Sam Pittman, going 8-4 and finishing at No. 21 in the College Football Playoff committee’s final ranking. Not bad for a team that was 3-7 a year ago and projected to finish sixth in the SEC West in the league’s preseason media poll.

Like the Lions, Arkansas started hot with two wins over ranked teams in September, knocking off then-No. 15 Texas and then-No. 7 Texas A&M to soar to a top-10 spot. But the Hogs hit a three-game losing skid in October to knock them out of the CFP race.

Arkansas has done a better job of recovering down the stretch than Penn State, however, winning four of the last five. The lone loss in that stretch came against playoff-bound Alabama, a game in which the Hogs pushed the SEC champs hard in a 42-35 loss in Tuscaloosa.

The teams actually had a common opponent in Auburn, whom the Lions held off for a 28-20 win in September. A month later, the Tigers went into Fayetteville and upset the Hogs 38-23.

The game could feature a battle of 1,000-yard receivers in Penn State’s Jahan Dotson (1,182 yards, 12 TDs) and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks (1,104 yards, 11 TDs). Both players are potential first-round draft picks, however, and will have to decide whether or not to play.

While most of the Lions’ success has come through the air this season, the Hogs have the country’s No. 13 rushing offense at 217 yards per game. Those numbers are boosted by imposing quarterback KJ Jefferson, who checks in at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds and has 554 rushing yards to go with 2,578 yards passing and only three interceptions.

Penn State has the statistically better defense, but there’s no telling who will be coaching the unit for the Lions.

Long-time coordinator Brent Pry left to become the head coach at Virginia Tech this past week. And while first-year safeties coach Anthony Poindexter has previously been a defensive coordinator in his career, he is reportedly in the mix for the head coaching job at Virginia, his alma mater.