Penn State lost its defensive coordinator to the ACC as a head coach. So the Nittany Lions hired an ACC head coach to be their defensive coordinator.

Eleven days after Brent Pry left to take over Virginia Tech, coach James Franklin and the Lions finalized a deal to replace him with former Miami boss Manny Diaz on Saturday morning.

When the Hokies announced the hire of Pry, Diaz was still the head coach of the Hurricanes, where he was finishing out his third season. But the school saw an opportunity to hire successful alum Mario Cristobal away from Oregon and made the switch on the same day last week.

That gave Penn State an attractive option to step in for Pry, who had led the Lions’ defense for the last six seasons and been on staff under Franklin since he arrived in Happy Valley in 2014.

“We are thrilled to add Manny Diaz as our defensive coordinator,” Franklin said through the school. “Manny is a veteran defensive play caller whose head coaching experience will bring tremendous value to our organization. He has an innovative approach to complement his extensive X’s & O’s knowledge which he developed through his stops at multiple Power Five conferences.

“Manny’s defensive philosophy is in line with our scheme and will help in the transition with our current team. His defenses have been aggressive and led the country in several categories throughout his career.”

Diaz will step right into Pry’s roles as coordinator and linebackers coach. The 47-year-old Florida State grad spent 13 seasons as a defensive coordinator before getting his first head coaching job at the end of 2018.

Make that “jobs.” After three years as defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes, Diaz was briefly hired as head coach at Temple before his old boss at Miami, Mark Richt, unexpectedly retired. The Hurricanes then spent to bring Diaz back to Coral Gables just a few weeks later as the new head coach, and he went 21-15 in his tenure.

Prior to that, Diaz was known as one of the top defensive coordinators in the country, moving up from Middle Tennessee State to two stints at Mississippi State and one each at Texas and Louisiana Tech before landing at Miami in 2016.

“My family and I are so excited to come to Happy Valley and join the Penn State family,” Diaz said through the school. “The opportunity to lead Linebacker U is an honor, and I will work every day to uphold that tradition. Penn State’s defense has been among the nation’s best, both historically and under coach Franklin. I will continue to pursue excellence with our defensive unit on a daily basis.”

Just as the Lions were looking for a bump in recruiting when they replaced offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca with Mike Yurcich last winter, they are hoping for similar help from Diaz. Yurcich was instrumental in landing five-star Drew Allar, who is rated by one recruiting service as the top quarterback in the country for the 2022 signing class.

Diaz’s two full recruiting classes as coach of the Canes were ranked 17th and 11th nationally for the 2020 and 2021 cycles, respectively, in the 247Sports Composite. His 2021 class last December finished at No. 11 and included a pair of five-star defenders.

Making Diaz’s hire now also allows Penn State to lay out the plan for the future on defense to recruits who are visiting this weekend in the final stretch before the early signing period opens Wednesday.

Beyond that, a high-profile hire like Diaz is the first tangible example of an increased financial commitment from Penn State upon announcing Franklin’s new 10-year contract last month.

“Our investments today and in the future of our program will allow us to compete at the highest level,” athletic director Sandy Barbour said at the time.

Specific numbers on Diaz’s deal were not announced on Saturday, as Penn State has typically only released contract details for Franklin during his tenure.

Penn State has already had a hectic offseason as the Lions nearly lost a second defensive assistant to an ACC head coaching job this month. Safeties coach Anthony Poindexter was reportedly a top candidate to take over at Virginia, his alma mater, but a deal was never finalized and the Cavaliers ultimately hired Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott on Friday.

Poindexter is in line to call the defense for Penn State in the Outback Bowl against Arkansas on Jan. 1.