Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has been in the spotlight over the past week after the head of the College Football Players Association met with him and teammates in State College.

This, PJ Mustipher decided, was a reason to celebrate.

No, not his impending return to the field following major knee surgery — that will come a little later.

The Penn State defensive tackle and captain was thrilled he passed his preseason conditioning test, the fifth and final one of his college career.

So with Mustipher part of Penn State’s traveling party to Indianapolis for Big Ten football media days this week, the senior made the most of a trip to famed downtown steakhouse St. Elmo’s.

“One of the most impressive things that I’ve ever seen is PJ ate one of the biggest steaks I’ve ever seen in my life,” Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said. “Biggest piles of mashed potatoes, ate the shrimp. I didn’t tell him about the cocktail sauce beforehand. And then also ordered a full separate meal of two lobster tails that are massive. And he crushed it all.

“He said he was kind of enjoying himself because he’s passed the conditioning test. He is celebrating the fact he’s passed the conditioning test. That’s behind him. He’ll never have to run the Penn State conditioning test again. He’s in great spirits. He feels both mentally and physically 100% back because I think that’s a big part of this, right, as well as not just the physical aspect of it, it’s the mental aspect of it as well.”

Franklin said that Mustipher is ready to go for camp and indicated that the All-Big Ten tackle is on track to play in the Lions’ season opener on Sept. 1 at Purdue.

Penn State started 5-0 last season, climbing to a top-five national ranking heading into a showdown at Iowa. Mustipher suffered a season-ending ACL injury on the opening drive against the Hawkeyes, and the Lions limped to a 2-6 finish.

Mustipher was one of three seniors to accompany Franklin to media days along with quarterback Sean Clifford and safety Ji’Ayir Brown.

“I keep telling everybody (about) passing the conditioning test, man,” Mustipher told reporters in Indianapolis. “So really excited about that. I feel like I’m in a good spot strength-wise. Good spot weight-wise, great spot with my injury. I checked off the box of the conditioning test and checked the box everything else in the past. So now, I gotta check off the box at camp.”

UNION TALK SHUT DOWN

Franklin wasn’t about to draw more attention to an issue that nearly became one of the biggest stories in college football over the weekend.

College Football Players Association head Jason Stahl said he had a clandestine meeting with much of the Lions roster earlier this month with the goal of organizing them as the first chapter of a broader college players union.

According to Stahl, who had been having discussions with Lions quarterback Sean Clifford prior to his trip to Happy Valley, the meeting was discovered by a Penn State strength coach, presumably alerting Franklin to what was happening.

By Friday, Clifford had distanced himself from Stahl and the CFBPA, saying that he wants to work directly with Penn State and the Big Ten to secure benefits for players — specifically long-term medical care.

On Wednesday, Franklin addressed the situation during his opening statement at the podium in Indianapolis, heading off questions.

“One of the things I did want to address is obviously some of the reports that were made with Sean Clifford and the Big Ten improving athlete benefits,” Franklin said. “One of the things I’m proud of is the relationships that we have with our players at Penn State. It’s something that I truly believe in. And having these open discussions and dialogues with your players is important.

“At the end of the day, our players and specifically Sean, want what’s best for college athletics. They want what’s best for Penn State, they want what’s best for the Big Ten. So I couldn’t be more proud of them. But any of the details and specifics that we have dealt with, kind of behind the scenes within our family, within our organization, I’m not going to get into them today.”

Clifford followed suit, directing reporters in Indianapolis to his statement from Friday when asked about the meeting with Stahl, saying that he wants to focus on football.

“We’re five days away from camp, and that’s the main thing right now,” Clifford said. “But just to address what happened — do I want to make change for college athletics and college athletes across the country? Absolutely.

“And I still believe I’m very blessed to be in the situation to have a commissioner that’s open to conversations. Head coach who is open to conversations, and a new athletic director that is open to conversations.”

ROAD WOES

A long-time thorn in the side of Joe Paterno is still an issue for Penn State in 2022.

The long-time Lions coach was never shy about voicing his displeasure about how often Penn State seemed to play its first Big Ten game on the road.

This year’s season-opener at Purdue will be the 11th without Paterno, 10 of which have started Big Ten play on the road. It’s a streak that has now hit seven straight years with the Lions, who are also slated to hit the road to start the conference schedule in 2023 and 2024.

That could potentially change, however, as the impending additions of USC and UCLA to the league for 2024 will shake things up. And Penn State’s new athletic director wants to do something about it.

“We’re addressing that right away,” Patrick Kraft told reporters in Indianapolis. “… That shouldn’t happen at Penn State. We should be at home for our opener. I think it’s crazy. That stinks. I did deal with that. I called our friends in the conference, who I love dearly, but that’s not right.”