The marquee event of the college wrestling dual season once again took the big stage at the Bryce Jordan Center. And Penn State delivered with its 39th straight victory.

In a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2, the top-ranked Nittany Lions outlasted rival Iowa 23-14 on Friday night to give coach Cael Sanderson his 100th dual meet win at Penn State.

Iowa is the only team to beat the Lions in a dual since 2015 — a stretch of 68 matches — with a win in 2020. But the Lions shook off a halftime deficit and won the final four bouts to prevail.

Roman Bravo-Young had the highlight of the night, securing the only fall of the dual by beating former teammate Brody Teske at 133 pounds. Fellow national champion Aaron Brooks earned a technical fall at 184 to give Penn State the lead.

Max Dean then used an impressive third-period rideout against Jacob Warner in a rematch of last year’s 197-pound national title bout for a 2-0 decision that put the Lions up 20-14.

Iowa needed a pin at heavyweight to prevail, but Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet beat Tony Cassioppi to seal the victory.

The Lions also got wins by decision by Carter Starocci (174) and Levi Haines (157). Wyoming Seminary alum Beau Bartlett suffered his first loss of the season at 141, falling to second-ranked Real Woods.

Penn State announced a sellout crowd of 15,998, tying an NCAA indoor record for a wrestling match set by the 2018 meeting between the Lions and Hawkeyes.