One by one, Penn State has been reuniting with all of its old Eastern rivals over the last 20 years. On Saturday, the last one will finally return to Happy Valley.

Still, there’s not a ton of buzz around the 60th meeting between Penn State and West Virginia. It’s been 32 years since the last game, and the current Nittany Lions didn’t grow up with any knowledge of the history between the teams.

“When you talk about history, recent history, I don’t think there’s been a game played while these guys were alive,” Lions coach James Franklin said.

Forget the players. Franklin’s newest assistant — defensive line coach Deion Barnes — wasn’t born when the Lions last faced the Mountaineers on Oct. 24, 1992, in Morgantown. Tight ends coach Ty Howle was 14 months old.

The 40-26 Lions win was the first career start for Kerry Collins. His West Virginia counterpart was former Berwick star Jake Kelchner.

It’s a familiar page in the playbook for Franklin, who doesn’t like to overemphasize any one game in order to keep his team focused. He took the same approach during the Lions’ four-game series against historical archrival Pitt from 2016-19, downplaying its significance whenever asked.

Most famously, after avenging a painful loss in 2016 with a comfortable victory in 2017, Franklin said, “I know last year for their win, it was like the Super Bowl. But for us, it was just like beating Akron.”

So yeah, things weren’t going to change for West Virginia.

“This is very similar to another game that we played here recently that there was a ton of questions,” Franklin said. “We talk about the history of the game. That’s what it is, it’s history.”

Penn State leads the all-time series 48-9-2 with West Virginia’s last win over the Lions coming in 1988. The Mountaineers are 3-31 all-time in Happy Valley with their last win coming in 1954, when the stadium — then called Beaver Field — was still on the opposite side of campus.

But there will still be some connections for the players on Saturday. Former Lion Lance Dixon is a candidate to start at one of the Mountaineers hybrid safety positions and another Penn State transfer, Fatorma Mulbah, is a backup at defensive tackle.

West Virginia’s receiving corps includes North Carolina State transfer Devin Carter, who was all set to enroll at Penn State this past winter before an abrupt reversal in January saw him land in Morgantown. The Mountaineers also managed to beat out the Lions for one of Pennsylvania’s top recruits in this past signing class, Rodney Gallagher.

THREE AND OUT

Izzard ready to go

West Virginia also has some major recruiting wins over the Lions in recent years on the offensive line, as Penn State was very interested in both of the Mountaineers’ starting tackles, Wyatt Milum and Doug Nester.

Add in All-Big 12 center Zach Frazier, and West Virginia boasts an impressive unit up front that will test the Lions’ defense.

One positive for the Lions on that front is that defensive tackle Coziah Izzard is ready to go after dealing with offseason injuries.

“He missed some of camp with some bumps and bruises, but miraculously he came back last week,” Franklin said. “I don’t know if it was a vet move or not where you miss most of camp, then you’re running around with fresh legs looking great. But he’s ready to go. I think Coziah has a really bright future, as well.”

Izzard figures to be part of a healthy rotation in the middle as the unit looks to round into form before facing some run-heavy Big Ten squads like Illinois and Michigan.

Franklin said he has seen improvement from last year.-

“When you look at Zane Durant, Dvon Ellies, Kaleb Artis, Hakeem Beamon and Jordan van den Berg and Coziah, that’s six guys there that there’s confidence in, that we are bigger at that position,” Franklin said. “I think we’re more confident in fundamentals and techniques. I think we have a much better understanding of the defense and how Manny wants it executed and played.”

Moving upstairs

After spending his first two seasons at Penn State coaching from the sideline, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will be calling plays from the booth this year.

As a former offensive coordinator himself, Franklin prefers the big-picture view.

“It’s probably one of the things I’m most excited about,” Franklin said. “As an offensive coordinator specifically, there’s no better place to call the game than in the booth. Controlled environment. You got your notes out. You can see it all. You’re not relying on somebody else to echo information to you that maybe you can’t see across the field. The corners’ alignment, the far safeties’ alignment. You’re able to rely on your vision and your information. Still going to be people up there helping him.

“… But I think it’s ultimately Mike saying, ‘Where can I be the best offensive coordinator? Where can I call the best game?’ It’s from the booth. … I was on board because as an offensive play-caller, I don’t think it’s even close. I think it’s the best place to call the game from.”

Yurcich will be joined upstairs by Howle and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter during games, with the rest of the staff on the sideline. Danny O’Brien, a former quarterback who has worked as an analyst and is now a graduate assistant, will serve as the go-between for Yurcich and the players.

Charged atmosphere

Franklin called the 7:30 p.m. kickoff “a sneaky White-Out,” as Penn State is calling for much of the crowd to wear white, except for a blue “helmet stripe” at midfield on both sides of the stadium.

The official White-Out game isn’t until Sept. 23 against Iowa, but the Lions are hoping for a similar atmosphere for the program’s first game to ever be broadcast on NBC, as part of the Big Ten’s new TV deal. National championship-winning quarterback Todd Blackledge will serve as color commentator for the game.

Former Penn State defensive coordinator — and head coach for four games — Tom Bradley will be an honorary captain along with former All-Big Ten wide receiver Allen Robinson, who now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.