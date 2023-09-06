🔊 Listen to this

Alex Felkins (91) came on to kick a field goal in the second half on Saturday after Sander Sahaydak missed two attempts earlier in the game.

Nine different players caught a pass for Penn State in Saturday’s season-opening win. Surprisingly, none of them were top tight end Theo Johnson.

As it was, despite running plenty of two-tight end packages with Johnson and Tyler Warren, the Nittany Lions threw just one pass to each, with Warren making a 9-yard catch and the pass to Johnson getting batted down.

It’s not a trend that’s likely to continue.

“It’s interesting because as a coaching staff if you look at our notes on Sunday and Monday, it’s how do we get the ball to Theo and Tyler,” Franklin said. “But the reality is I think our production on Saturday shows that we want to spread the ball around. Nine people touched the ball.

“But what we’re not going to do is we’re not just going to force the ball to somebody if they’re not open. … We’re not just going to throw it to a tight end because we want to get him touches. I don’t know what (West Virginia’s) plan was. It may have been to eliminate the tight ends as much as possible from the passing game.

“We have a plan to get the ball to our playmakers every single week. But then once you get to the game, you’re going to take what the defense gives and not force the ball to any players. It’s just not the right thing to do.”

In a positive development, it meant that the Lions’ relatively green receiving corps stepped up.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith hauled in two touchdowns. Harrison Wallace caught a career-high seven passes. Florida State transfer Malik McClain caught all four of his targets and also scored a touchdown.

INFIRMARY REPORT

Penn State had three players on their defensive two-deep ruled out before kickoff last week as slot corner Daequan Hardy, defensive tackle Coziah Izzard and defensive end Amin Vanover all did not play.

Franklin would only confirm that none of the three are dealing with season-ending injuries.

Though the Lions didn’t use its nickel package too much against West Virginia, that figures to change this week against a more pass-heavy offense in Delaware. Franklin said the plan is to have starting corner Johnny Dixon shift inside to take Hardy’s spot when needed with Cam Miller stepping in on the outside.

“Cam is really kind of that guy who’s showing up a lot of different ways — special teams, defensively — he’s going to continue to grow,” Franklin said. “He’s a guy that I think is a lot like some guys that we’ve had in the past like Jon Sutherland where every single day this guy practices and meets and prepares like it’s the Super Bowl, and he’s going to maximize his time here at Penn State and have a really good career. And I think he’s a really good example for young players in our program.”

SAHAYDAK SPEAKS UP

Sander Sahaydak had a night to forget in his first game as the starting kicker, missing two field goals attempts under 40 yards and getting replaced by Alex Felkins in the second half.

Franklin hasn’t said whether Felkins will continue to hold down the job this week, but he was impressed how Sahaydak responded the next day.

“Sander Sahaydak got up in front of the team on Sunday without me talking to him, without anybody talking to him,” Franklin said. “I usually end practice and I say something, and he said, ‘Coach, I’ve got something to say,’ and got up and just handled himself really well.

“I was really proud of him as a young man, like if it was my son — very proud of him. As a member of this team, as a teammate, I just thought he conducted himself really well. I think he’s earned everybody’s respect. I thought what he did right there and what he said did it even more.”

THAT LATE SCORE

Franklin made some fans who bet on the game happy Saturday when the Lions elected to run a play from the 5-yard line in the waning seconds rather than kneel out the clock.

Backup quarterback Beau Pribula scored on a keeper that won money for those who took Penn State at -20.5 and also for those who bet the over.

Mountaineers coach Neal Brown was less enthused after the game, saying he wouldn’t have run a play in that situation and that the decision would eventually come back around for the Lions.

Asked about Brown’s comments on Tuesday, Franklin defended his decision to keep playing, noting that the Lions had all backups in the game.

“Once those (backups) get in the game, then they deserve the right and the chance to play and compete. That’s what I believe,” Franklin said. “I believe that from the opening kick to the last whistle, you compete and you play.

“Now, if you leave your (starters) in, that’s a different story. Then you should change how you play, and you take knees and you run in situations that you normally wouldn’t run in. That’s different. But when your twos go in the game, those guys get limited amount of reps. They should have a chance to compete.”