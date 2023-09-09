🔊 Listen to this

Penn State opened the season with a three-touchdown win over a Power 5 opponent. The first-team defense allowed just seven points against West Virginia.

After the game?

“I would say we have to do a lot better,” linebacker Kobe King said. “There were a lot of good things we’ve seen from guys today, but there’s a lot we can improve on.”

Anything in particular?

“Everything. Everything, I would say.”

Defensive end Chop Robinson echoed that sentiment, saying that the Nittany Lions have to hold themselves to a high standard to get where they want to go this fall.

Such is the message moving forward as Penn State welcomes FCS Delaware to Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

“As players, when you get to a point where you’re satisfied and you think you played good enough or the defense played well enough or the team played well enough, then you’re not going to grow,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “You’re not going to continue to thrive as an individual or as a unit on either side of the ball or as a team as a whole. So that’s something we talk about a lot, not just in football but in life.

“You’d better be constantly trying to grow, evolve and get better and learn. I think what (King and Robinson said) is a real good example of that.”

THREE AND OUT

Nelson debut in the books

Even if he doesn’t end up as a second-day draft pick like some of his Lackawanna College teammates before him, JB Nelson is continuing the pipeline from Scranton to Happy Valley.

Nelson made his first career start at left guard last week, and the job looks to be his the rest of the way with Landon Tengwall forced to medically retire from football.

“I thought JB played really well,” Franklin said. “He’s a physical guy. We talked about it all training camp. Our defensive line talked about it all training camp. He is a physical dude who can play guard and tackle, so there’s flexibility there.

“There’s still a lot of areas where he can grow and get better, but he gives us a presence out there that I think we need. We do an offensive finisher of the week, and he won that award.”

Lackawanna has provided players to Penn State frequently during Franklin’s 10 seasons on the job, with safeties Jaquan Brisker (second round, 2022 draft) and Ji’Ayir Brown (third round, 2023) topping the list.

Nelson’s position coach believes that the Pittsburgh native can also hear his name called in the draft down the road.

“He was one of the reasons why we were so physical and tough (last week),” Lions offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said. “He just played with that mindset every single play. He’s starting to become a leader, a vocal leader, he’s a caring person, he loves the game of football, he’s a competitor. If you put him out there, he’s going to try and win.

“He will just continue to get better and better and better. I think he’s going to be a NFL guy.”

Scouting the Hens

Penn State was reasonably well-prepared for West Virginia last week. Franklin said before kickoff he expected the Mountaineers to be aggressive on fourth down and bust out a few trick plays.

The Lions got stops on three of five fourth-down tries — the two West Virginia conversions came on quarterback sneaks — and both of the Mountaineers’ gadget plays blew up in their faces.

Franklin expects the Fightin’ Blue Hens to also get tricky under second-year head coach Ryan Carty, a former Delaware quarterback who also calls the plays for the offense.

“They want to throw it,” Franklin said. “On top of that, you’re gonna get every trick in the book. Reverses, double reverses, double passes, muddle huddles. Everything you could possibly imagine, they like to do it.

“And we’ve been able to study, not only them from this season, but also to go back to last year as well. They’ve got a few transfer portal guys, but not as much as what we faced last week. So we’ve got a pretty good idea of who they are.”

On the other side of the ball, the Hens look to throw some exotic looks at offenses and will often have three or even four safeties on the field. In that mix is another Lackawanna product in Keeno Arrington, son of Penn State Hall of Famer LaVar Arrington.

“Defensively, they’re kind of the same way,” Franklin said. “They’re unorthodox. A little bit of a combination of odd-front, maybe from the (former Virginia and New York Jets coach) Al Groh tree. And then also a little bit of the Iowa State, three-safety look.

“So you’re gonna see three down linemen predominantly. And then a mix of six defensive backs and different looks.”

Actually watching the game

The game won’t be available to watch anywhere on cable or satellite. Welcome to the new world — and the new Big Ten TV contract.

Because NBC is giving many millions of dollars to the conference for part of the broadcast package, the network also wants to pick up some subscribers for its streaming app, which is called Peacock.

So NBC gets one game per week that appears exclusively on that platform. Saturday is Penn State’s turn.

Watching the game means signing up for at least a one-month subscription at peacocktv.com. The cheapest plan costs $5.99. Though the service sometimes offers a one-week free trial, that’s not the case during football season.

The game can be streamed on a computer, tablet, phone, smart TV or game console.

Like other streaming services, canceling the plan is relatively headache free and can be done after the game with just a few clicks. Penn State has no more Peacock-exclusive games this season, though their Black Friday game against Michigan State will be available to stream on the app while also airing live on NBC.