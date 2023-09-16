🔊 Listen to this

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) has given opponents issues with his legs as well as his arm, including a 72-yard touchdown run last week at Kansas.

The moment wasn’t too big for him last year as a true freshman.

Drew Allar was called into action in the third quarter of the 2022 opener at Purdue, looking confident and composed in a brief cameo when needed.

Impressive enough, especially in front of a rowdy crowd in a night game. But it’s not quite the same as doing it through four quarters.

So arrives the latest test for Penn State’s promising sophomore quarterback as he prepares for his first career road start on Saturday in the Nittany Lions’ Big Ten opener at Illinois.

“First Big Ten game on the road, it’s not going to be easy by any stretch,” Allar said. “It’s going to be a challenge. We need to stay in tune and keep working on the small things. Because at the end of the day, the small things add up to the big things. They’re a really good defense. It’s going to be a huge challenge for us this week.”

There’s a lot to like about Allar’s first two starts in home wins over West Virginia and Delaware. And the fact that he has yet to turn the ball over in his young career is right near the top of the list.

Nothing, though, can replicate going out and experiencing the pressure of playing on the road for more than a drive or two.

“He’s doing all the right things in terms of preparation, in terms of watching film, in terms of nutrition, hydration, sleep,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “He’s getting more and more comfortable and confident in his leadership role on the team.

“But again, all these things are firsts. And it’s hard for me to sit here and tell you what he will be like and what we will be like in these situations until we’ve been through them.”

That goes for off the field, too. Allar said he’s still growing into a more vocal role and doing something like breaking down a team huddle in the locker room after a game is still an adjustment for him.

It’s up to the coaches to help Allar stay comfortable when the Fighting Illini and veteran coach Bret Bielema throw some unexpected looks at him.

“For us, it’s do everything we possibly can to prepare as a team, and specifically for Drew as well,” Franklin said. “To get him as prepared as we possibly can for what it will be like to be on the road.

“I do think his game last year at Purdue was helpful. Most importantly, I want to make sure by Friday night when we’re going to bed we’ve done everything we possibly can to have him and the team prepared to go play and play well.”

THREE AND OUT

Altmyer’s wheels

On the other sideline, Illinois is also breaking in a new starting quarterback in Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer.

With the ground game not as potent this year with standout Chase Brown now in the NFL, Illinois has had to rely on Altmyer, who is an upgrade under center.

But it also means he has had to do a little too much at times as evidenced by his three interceptions to go with his three passing touchdowns.

Of notable concern to Penn State is that Altmyer can move pretty well and also scramble effectively, highlighted by his 72-yard touchdown run last week against Kansas that has made him the team’s leading rusher.

That could mean trouble for the Lions defense, which allowed 71 yards rushing to an elusive Garrett Greene in the opener against West Virginia.

“I think we’ll be more prepared this week based on going against West Virginia,” Franklin said. “… (Greene) is going to give a lot of people trouble. I do think having faced him helps.”

Franklin added that while it helps a bit for the defense to go up against mobile backup Beau Pribula in practice, it only helps so much in that situation because contact is off limit on the quarterbacks during the week.

“A lot of times you don’t really get to feel the impact of a dual-threat quarterback until it’s live,” Franklin said. “In practice you’re blowing the whistle. As soon as the quarterback runs and anybody comes anywhere near him, you’re blowing the whistle. When it’s a sack, you’re blowing the whistle, where Beau might have gotten out of a few of them. The quarterback at West Virginia gets out of a few of them.

“So until you really get it where it’s game-like in full speed and live, it’s hard to get that look in practice. That’s why facing these types of quarterbacks is so challenging.”

Missing trio

Penn State has played the first two games without three regulars on defense as nickel corner Daequan Hardy, defensive tackle Coziah Izzard and defensive end Amin Vanover are still awaiting their first action of the season.

All three could potentially return against Illinois, but Franklin kept to his usual routine of not revealing too much.

“We’ll see,” Franklin told reporters in State College after a mid-week practice. “We’ll see how it all plays out. Not sure. I can’t really speak on it yet.”

A day later on his weekly radio show, he added a bit more detail.

“Hopefully — we’ll see how this thing plays out — but we have a chance to maybe get some guys back this week,” Franklin said. “And if not this week, then next week. And that, I think, will help (defensive coordinator Manny Diaz) in terms of what we’d like to do, not only on third down but really first and second down as well.”

Though the Illini have stumbled a bit out of the gate, they still figure to be the Lions’ toughest test so far. Getting some veteran defenders back would provide a boost.

“Amin, I’ve been very impressed with his maturity and growth over the last couple of years,” Franklin said. “He’s been really good. Hardy, I would say the same thing. Coziah’s had some bumps and bruises as well that have factored into that, too. But yeah, all three of them have handled it well so far.”

Elephant in the room

One thing the Lions haven’t spent much time discussing this week is the last meeting with the Illini.

But the coaches and players who are still around from 2021 can’t forget it, no matter how much they want to — a 20-18 disaster that lasted a ludicrous nine overtimes to become the longest college football game in history.

It was a rough day for the offense and play-caller Mike Yurcich, then in his first season as Penn State offensive coordinator. Of course, the team was hampered by the health of a still-ailing Sean Clifford, who was injured two weeks earlier at Iowa.

The ensuing meltdown of then-backup quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson against the Hawkeyes likely influenced the decision to start Clifford at less than full strength. And it has led to Franklin getting more game reps for his backup in 2022 and early in 2023.

“I don’t know if there’s ever been and ever will be again a nine-overtime situation like that,” Franklin said. “So it’s hard to go back and say, well, I’m going to study the analytics in that situation, because there is just not a whole lot examples of it.

“What it taught everybody in the country is you is better have enough two-point plays or low-red-zone plays that you have enough to go to if you get into a situation.”