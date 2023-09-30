🔊 Listen to this

Northwestern interim head coach David Braun has helped keep the program afloat after Pat Fitzgerald was fired in July.

Last Saturday, Penn State played in front of 110,830 fans for the White Out, the second largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history.

This Saturday, the attendance will be … less than that.

Up next is a trip to Chicagoland, where Northwestern has averaged 17,500 fans at Ryan Field for the Wildcats’ first two home games.

Bringing up the difference between those two extremes has been a necessary part of practice this week for the No. 6 Nittany Lions. Because even though crowd noise isn’t a major issue, the atmosphere can still throw off opponents.

“It’s just being very honest about what it’s going to be like,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “These guys are 2-0 at home. You look at Northwestern, they’ve typically had good home records. Why? Because it can be challenging to play there.

“They’re used to the environment. Other people may not be. It’s going to be very different than what we played in last week. So just being transparent and honest.”

It’s not unusual for road teams to start slowly in these situations, especially when kickoff is at 11 a.m. local time. That was the case for the Lions’ offense two weeks ago at Illinois, which looked out of sorts in the first half despite the defense coming up with turnovers on three straight drives.

Franklin said a better first quarter is an emphasis for the team. To that end, the coaches are trying to simulate the environment as much as possible.

Nearly every week that means blaring music, piped in crowd noise and even stadium-specific sound and lighting effects to minimize even small surprises for players.

This week?

“We haven’t had any music,” Franklin said. “… They were asking me to turn it up today, and I said no. It’s just little things like that.

“But at the end of the day, it’s going to be about us executing our jobs and our assignments and playing the game for each other. Playing the game for our love for the game of football and for our teammates, and playing up to our standard, no matter the circumstances.”

THREE AND OUT

Tough task for Braun

One of the reasons for the low attendance is that the expectations coming into the season were extremely low for the Wildcats.

The past year has not been kind to the Big Ten’s typically plucky underdogs, who lost 11 straight to close out 2022 and then saw long-time coach Pat Fitzgerald fired in July in the aftermath of a hazing scandal.

Looking to instill a new culture in the program, the interim job was given to defensive coordinator David Braun, who just arrived in Evanston in January.

In his first month in charge, Braun already has more wins than Fitzgerald did all of last season. A Week 2 victory over UTEP was the Wildcats’ first on American soil since October 2021.

All of which is to say that last Saturday night was a huge surprise.

While the Lions were grinding Iowa into a fine dust, Northwestern was busy erasing a 31-10 fourth quarter deficit before prevailing 37-34 in overtime against Minnesota.

“I had a conversation with the group today that that’s the expectation,” Braun said at the start of this week. “That’s the standard. That’s what this program is all about. Great opportunity for us to clean things up, but had a glimpse at some of the things that this team is capable of moving forward.”

Braun has a winning background, serving as defensive coordinator on two FCS national championship teams for North Dakota State. He is also still running the defense for the Wildcats this season.

And perhaps the performance will draw a few more fans to the field Saturday for the early kickoff.

“The outpouring of support has been really neat,” Braun said. “Everywhere from alumni, former players, parents of current players, mentors, people that I’ve coached with, high school buddies, the list goes on and on. … So cool to see the outpouring of support from so many different areas in the Northwestern community, and really excited to continue to channel all this positive energy and put that into our preparation for Penn State.”

Pocket passer

Leading the comeback for Northwestern was quarterback Ben Bryant, who went 33-for-49 for 396 yards and four touchdowns, including a game-tying score with two seconds left in regulation and the game-winner on his first snap of overtime.

The Cincinnati transfer received a national honor for his efforts, winning the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

As it is, Bryant presents a different type of threat for Penn State’s pass defense, which ranks No. 1 in the country at just 138 yards per game.

“I do think Ben Bryant, their quarterback, is probably the best pure thrower that we’ve seen this year,” Franklin said.

West Virginia was focused more on the run, Illinois threw four interceptions and Delaware and Iowa were both overmatched as a whole on offense, especially given the injuries for the Hawkeyes.

Bryant was banged up against Minnesota but is ready to go this week.

“It’s just part of playing quarterback at this level,” Braun said. “Ben finished the game and showed his toughness and his grittiness. He’s back in the facility today going through his typical routine and excited to move on to Penn State.”

Receiver Bryce Kirtz went over 200 yards and caught two touchdowns for the Wildcats last week, earning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. Michigan transfer A.J. Henning provides some speed out of the slot.

Eyes on receivers

Penn State’s own receiving corps is still looking to improve, which was expected coming into the season.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has stepped up as the top target and made a difficult catch on a goal line fade in the rain last week for his third touchdown in four games.

More will be required as a whole from the group, which has seen starter Harrison Wallace and Omari Evans both battle injuries in the early going. Transfers Dante Cephas and Malik McClain have had ups and downs in their limited reps.

“I’ve been pleased with the group,” Franklin said. “I think we need to be more consistent as a total group. Some guys maybe more than others. I think KeAndre has shown what he can do. Getting (Wallace) back last week, although I wouldn’t even say he was necessarily 100 percent, but he was cleared and good to go, that was big for us, as well.

“Then we’ve got a group of guys, like we’ve talked about, that have shown flashes at times and are doing some good things, but we need that to continue to grow.”

Cephas was heavily sought after by major programs when he entered the transfer portal in the window. But the adjustment from Kent State has kept him from making an immediate impact.

“I think Dante’s best football is ahead of him,” first-year receivers coach Marques Hagans said. “He’s starting to settle in and find his way. I think the offense is starting to slow down for him, and he’s starting to grasp things better. Now he can focus more on playing as opposed to thinking. So I do think his best football is ahead of him.

“As he continues to show up, continues to work, continues to invest the time required outside of what’s necessary, I think his best football is ahead of him. We’re going to need that moving forward.”