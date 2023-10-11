🔊 Listen to this

There was a small portion of the Michigan-partisan internet that thought James Franklin was taking a shot at the Wolverines and their scheduling.

In fact, it was just the opposite.

The Penn State coach is generally in favor of scheduling non-threatening opponents for the non-conference schedule — such as 1-5 UMass, which visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

Michigan fans are, perhaps, a bit defensive after hearing from critics gripe about the No. 2 Wolverines’ slate of East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green, teams they beat a combined 96-16.

So there might have been a misunderstanding when a clip from Franklin’s Tuesday press conference began circulating out of context on social media.

“I would say there’s a team in this conference specifically that’s buying out of a ton of game contracts that are already signed to go in the complete opposite direction,” Franklin said when asked about non-conference scheduling strategy.

The reference was plainly toward Michigan, which has replaced Power 5 teams on future schedules with programs of lower stature.

But it wasn’t meant to be a shot at the Wolverines. Franklin has repeatedly endorsed this approach from a standpoint of giving Penn State its best chance at reaching the College Football Playoff.

While strength of schedule is certainly a factor that goes into the selection committee’s decisions, having a zero or a one in the loss column has proven to be the biggest.

And with the Big Ten playing a nine-game schedule — one that will only get more difficult with the additions of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington next year — Franklin and Michigan counterpart Jim Harbaugh don’t see much reason to voluntarily add another potential stumbling block.

“No, I don’t think (strategy has) changed” with the Big Ten’s expansion, Franklin said. “I would say you could even make the argument it’s magnified, and that’s why people are changing their schedules. Because you look at who people are going to have to play just in our conference, it’s going to be even more challenging than it’s ever been.

“I don’t think the philosophy or the model has changed. You’ve got to do whatever you possibly can to give yourself a chance, number one, to be undefeated at the end of the season. … If you’re not scheduling to be undefeated, you’re scheduling to have the least amount of losses possible to give yourself a chance to be in the playoffs.

“There’s another team in this conference that has had a ton of success the last couple years, and again, I think it would follow the same argument.”

Penn State is coming off of a home-and-home series against Auburn and will open the 2024 season at West Virginia after hosting the Mountaineers this season. But both of those contracts were signed roughly a decade in advance — before Franklin was at the helm.

The Nittany Lions swept the series from Auburn, but even after a rout of the Tigers in Alabama last fall, Franklin immediately and emphatically shot down the idea of scheduling more SEC teams in his postgame TV interview.

Next season the Lions will face West Virginia, Bowling Green and Kent State. They have Nevada and FCS Villanova lined up for 2025 with one date still to fill. In 2026, they’ll play Marshall, Temple and Buffalo.

The lone exception at the moment is a home-and-home against Syracuse in 2027-28.

“In terms of the model that we’re using here at Penn State and we’re discussing, I don’t think the model has changed,” Franklin said. “I think I’ve been pretty clear on where we should schedule and how we should schedule philosophically. And again, I think the data backs that up.”

INFIRMARY REPORT

Franklin had no updates on guard JB Nelson, who left the sideline on a cart two Saturdays ago at Northwestern.

”Nothing has changed with JB in terms of how we normally discuss injuries and things like that,” said Franklin, who typically only elaborates on injuries if they are season-ending. “Nothing has changed there.

“In terms of health, I think we’re in a pretty good place in terms of the number of reps our guys have had in games, the number of guys we’re playing. I think we’re in a pretty good place from that perspective. I mean, obviously you’d always love to be totally healthy, and we’re not that, but I think we’re in a pretty good place.”

Penn State’s bye week should help starting wideout Harrison Wallace, who has suited up the past few games but has played sparingly, if at all while dealing with an apparent lower body injury.

Running back Kaytron Allen did not play in the second half against Northwestern, and his status for Saturday is unknown.