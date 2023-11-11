🔊 Listen to this

Michigan’s week so far has involved Ric Flair, scrutiny over a used vacuum selling business and the university threatening the Big Ten with legal action. And that was all before the head coach was suspended by the conference on Friday.

Turns out the dullest part of the Wolverines’ season has been the actual football.

The No. 3 Wolverines bring their (alleged) sign-stealing sideshow to Happy Valley on Saturday along with an undefeated record. The two-time defending Big Ten champs have barely broken a sweat while steamrolling their first nine opponents, allowing just 60 points so far — less than a touchdown per game.

Far more challenging has been navigating the scandal centered on staffer Connor Stalions, who resigned last week amidst an NCAA investigation into advance scouting and sign-stealing. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has been held accountable for the entire affair by the Big Ten and is facing a gameday ban for the rest of the regular season, beginning with Saturday’s tilt at Penn State.

That doesn’t mean Harbaugh won’t be on the sideline at Beaver Stadium. The school is following through with its threat and seeking an injunction on the suspension that would allow him to coach against the Nittany Lions. The judge assigned to rule on a temporary restraining order is a Michigan law school lecturer.

This week’s twists and turns had Flair, the pro wrestling icon, visiting his good friend Harbaugh on Monday to offer support. Further investigations into Stalions have turned up that he was selling refurbished vacuums out of his house and that he and Michigan star running back Blake Corum had their names on paperwork tied to a business.

Corum has denied any knowledge of any partnership with Stalions or how the former staffer has been funding an operation that has reportedly paid for dozens of trips and tickets for people to go to games of Michigan opponents and record their sideline signals.

For his part, James Franklin has avoided publicly discussing the situation this week, whether the questions came from media or fans.

The latter included someone asking the Lions coach during his weekly radio show about using dummy signals this weekend.

“I’m gonna do everything I can to avoid your question and just start talking about something else,” Franklin deadpanned. “I like my coffee black.”

Behind the scenes, Franklin and the Lions aren’t happy about the situation, as multiple outlets reported that the 13 Big Ten coaches apart from Michigan lobbied new Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti to take action against the Wolverines on a recent conference call.

While Franklin said Penn State has taken precautions and changed things up with the team’s signals, there is no simple solution.

“The challenge I think for a lot of coaches specifically in this league is, are you going to change all of your calls now at this point in the season?” Franklin said. “It sounds like it’s not a big deal, (but) we have over 700 signals on offense. So when you change those signals, it’s not just the change in the signals.

“What if the kid makes a mistake out there on the field? Now you have three or four more missed assignments in a game that’s probably gonna be a one-possession game. That could be the difference. So it’s challenging.”

THREE AND OUT

Grinding on the ground

Last year’s contest was decided emphatically by Michigan’s run game dominating the Lions to the tune of 418 yards and four touchdowns — a major black mark on an otherwise excellent season for defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

Though the number is skewed a bit by sack numbers, Penn State enters this contest ranked No. 1 in the country in run defense at 60.3 yards per game allowed, a full 10 yards better than any other FBS team.

“I think we have been much more disciplined and consistent in gap responsibility,” Franklin said. “There have been times where we have tried to make plays and get out of our gap, and against good teams the ball will find the open gap.

“I think we’re a little bit bigger. I think the size has helped us as well. We’re a little bit bigger across the front, specifically the D-line. Not to the point where it’s affected our ability to move. I think that’s a big part of what we do as well, is our movements and our games.”

The numbers say that the Wolverines’ ground game isn’t as fearsome this season. Most would be surprised to learn that Penn State (173.2 ypg) is actually ranked ahead of Michigan (167.1) in rushing through nine games.

But Michigan still has the same one-two combo that crushed the Lions a year ago in Corum and Donovan Edwards, both of whom entered this season after recovering from injuries.

And, truth be told, the Wolverines have kept things pretty vanilla on offense against their schedule. They’ve also been happy to see a big step forward from quarterback J.J. McCarthy who is completing better than 75% of his passes and is receiving some Heisman buzz.

The fight up front

Heading into the game there is plenty of mutual respect in the trenches.

No one has been able to consistently move the ball against the Wolverines, highlighted by this absurd stat — no offense has had a first-and-goal against Michigan this season. The precious few touchdowns that have been scored have come on long plays, usually because of a busted coverage.

That’s not terribly comforting for the Lions, who rank near the bottom of the country in explosive plays.

“They are very physical,” Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said. “They are a physical front seven and have some really good D-tackles that could move. They play really heavy into guards and double teams. The D-ends are quick and have power moves and speed moves and play at a high level. The linebackers are downhill and will hit you in the face.

“It’s a front seven that is physical and that’s what we’re building here. We want to be a physical offensive line. We have to give everything we got on Saturday.”

Trautwein gave some praise to right tackle Caedan Wallace, saying the senior has been playing his “best ball” and embracing that physicality.

On the other side, the Wolverines are expecting their toughest test of the season.

“They’re one of the best defenses in the country,” Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart told The Detroit News. “Start up front, they have one of the best D-lines in the country. Left defensive end to right defensive end. They got the best linebackers, up to this point, that we have faced. Their secondary is great. They’re fast, they’re athletic, they’re tough.

“It’s going to be a tough challenge. They’re a really, really good defense.”

Infirmary report

If the Lions are going to pull off the upset, it’s going to require an outstanding effort from that defense. Their infrequent wins over Michigan and Ohio State have often been made possible by the pass rush in particular.

To that end, it looks like Chop Robinson could be in line to return after missing the past 10 quarters with an undisclosed injury. Robinson traveled with the team to Maryland last week but did not play. He was going through practice as usual on Wednesday during the portion open to media.

The same goes for second-team defensive end Amin Vanover, who was hurt in the Ohio State game along with Robinson but looks poised to return.

“The opportunity and the possibility to have both of those guys back this week will be significant,” Franklin said. “I thought being able to travel (Robinson) was big, not only from a rehab standpoint to get him with our trainers and doctors, but also from a morale standpoint.

“That was something we talked about in the locker room — not just finding way to get a win and playing well, but also playing for Chop with his inability to play last week. So we’re hopeful to have both of those guys back.”