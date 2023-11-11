With coach suspended, Michigan drops Nittany Lions again

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) gains yardage while being chased by Penn State safety Kevin Winston Jr. (21) during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday in State College/

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) scores a touchdown as Penn State defenders Kevin Winston Jr. (21) and Daequan Hardy (25) pursue him during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday in State College.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) scores a touchdown against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday in State College.

STATE COLLEGE — Michigan’s bus pulled up to Beaver Stadium without Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines, as they have done with every challenge in front of them this year, got through it.

With their head coach suspended by the Big Ten, the Wolverines did enough to win another showdown with Penn State, taking this one 24-15 on Saturday.

Both teams stuck to run-heavy gameplans, and it was touchdowns by the Michigan backfield duo of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards that made the difference as the Nittany Lions were mostly shut down in front of 110,856 fans, the second-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history.

The No. 3 Wolverines will get to continue their undefeated march toward the College Football Playoff.

It’s a march the No. 10 Lions (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) won’t be on for another year. Penn State has a solid roster, but that wasn’t enough to knock off Michigan or Ohio State, eliminating the Lions from the Big Ten and playoff races.

Next year, two losses would still give the Lions a shot at making the expanded 12-team playoff field. This fall, it means hoping for another invitation to a New Year’s Six bowl as the ceiling instead. And still searching for a way to crack into the top tier of national contenders.

Michigan and Ohio State are both in that tier. Penn State held them to 24 and 20 points, respectively. But the offense couldn’t do enough in either game to earn a win.

After both losses, Lions coach James Franklin seemed less than thrilled with the product overseen by offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

“We’ve gotta do a better job of calling a game to allow a quarterback to get into rhythm,” Franklin said. “That is critical. We’ve gotta find easy completions for a quarterback to get into rhythm. That’s what everybody does.

“On top of that, there wasn’t sacks, but there was too many pressures. And there were too many times where we’re not creating separation. Very similar to (the Ohio State loss).”

On Saturday, the Lions managed a first quarter field goal despite having first-and-goal and scored on an 11-yard keeper by quarterback Drew Allar just before halftime. Allar added an 8-yard touchdown to Theo Johnson in the final minutes with the Lions down two scores.

Penn State had absolutely nothing going with the passing game all day long. Allar finished a measly 10-for-22 for 70 yards while coughing up a costly fumble to open the second half. The Wolverines turned it into a field goal for a 17-9 lead.

That score held until late in the fourth, forcing the Lions to go for it on fourth down from their own 30. Allar was pressured and his pass sailed harmlessly over the middle with no receiver in the same zip code. Corum ripped off a 30-yard touchdown run on the next play to seal the win.

As for Michigan (10-0, 7-0), the Wolverines will take the next week to prepare for a legal battle with the Big Ten while hunting for their third straight conference title.

The school is seeking a temporary restraining order on the three-game suspension of Harbaugh the Big Ten imposed on Friday, holding the head coach responsible for an alleged advance scouting scheme to steal opponents’ signals.

Michigan sought to have the matter ruled on before kickoff, giving a judge a chance to issue an injunction so that Harbaugh could coach against Penn State. But there wasn’t enough time before the noon start time, and Harbaugh — who flew with the team to Happy Valley on Friday — was forced to stay away from the stadium.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore served as Michigan’s acting head coach for the game, but it was far from unprecedented for this particular squad. Harbaugh had already missed the first three games of the season while serving a self-imposed suspension resulting from a separate investigation into impermissible recruiting and lack of cooperation with the NCAA.

“I’m a pretty calm guy, but there’s a lot of emotions,” Moore said after shedding some tears during his on-field TV interview following the win. “Being here six years, I feel like this place is my home. What coach Harbaugh has done for me, just given me the opportunity to be here and this whole university, and these players, these fans — this place is like a calling to me and my family.

“So it’s very deep. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I work extremely hard. So it meant a lot for us to get this one in this situation to show them and make it about the players. We have elite players, and an elite university. I’m just so happy for that.”

A hearing on a restraining order is set for Friday as Michigan is arguing that Harbaugh and the school have not been provided proper due process according to NCAA rules. With the urging of the league’s other 13 schools, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti elected to punish Harbaugh under the conference’s sportsmanship policy while the NCAA continues its own probe.

If no injunction is granted, Harbaugh will also be forced to miss the final two regular season games against Maryland and Ohio State.

Regardless, the Wolverines offense is in good hands with Moore, whose playcalls on third down in particular proved decisive on Saturday.

In a chess match against heralded Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, Moore came out on top, taking advantage of the Lions’ aggressiveness on third downs.

A J.J. McCarthy designed quarterback keeper, a quick screen and a draw play to Edwards all moved the sticks against Penn State’s fearsome pass rush. The highlight was Edwards’ 22-yard touchdown run on third-and-11 that put the Wolverines up 14-3 in the second quarter.

Penn State found some life in a two-minute drill, converting two fourth downs — including a Kaytron Allen pass to Allar — before Allar caught the Wolverines off guard, weaving his way through traffic to the end zone for six. But Michigan recovered in time to defend a two-point conversion try that would have made it a three-point game, and Allar had nothing open to send the game into halftime at 14-9.

In a script similar to the loss in Columbus, Penn State’s offense found no momentum after the break. The Lions’ first four drives gained just 47 total yards before adding 75 more and the late touchdown with Michigan relaxing coverage with a two-score lead.

It was of little consolation that the 15 points were the most scored against Michigan all season.

“We’ve lost to the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the country,” Franklin said. “And that’s not good enough. We’ve gotta find ways to win those games.”