West Virginia vs. Penn State Prediction and Odds – Week 1 Preview

The long-awaited college football rivalry between Penn State (PSU) and West Virginia (WVU) is set to resume in 2023. The teams announced a two-game series, with the first match scheduled at Penn State on Sept. 2, 2023, and the second at West Virginia on Aug. 31, 2024. Remarkably, by the time the series takes place at WVU, 32 years will have elapsed since their last face-off in 1992. Historically, Penn State has dominated, boasting a 48-9-2 record in this rivalry, which began in 1904.

Considering recent stats, Penn State is predicted to have the upper hand. West Virginia’s defense is under scrutiny and is near the bottom in country rankings. Penn State, on a 4-game winning streak from their past encounters, seems poised for success. Players like Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen are expected to shine, and Penn State is tipped to set a decisive tone for the season.

West Virginia vs. Penn State Odds

West Virginia vs. Penn State: Who Will Win?

The anticipation is palpable as two storied college football programs, Penn State and West Virginia, prepare to face off on the gridiron.

Both teams have a rich history and tradition in college football, with dedicated fan bases eager to cheer their side to victory. As the game approaches, discussions and debates are rife: who will come out on top in this clash of the titans?

Let’s break it down with leading betting insights site Dimers.com.

While traditional betting often hinges on intuition and serendipity, Dimers takes a different route, emphasizing a data-centric model for its forecasts.

Underpinned by a staggering 10,000 simulations for each college football game, Dimers’ unique analytics system meticulously matches odds with empirical data. This methodology not only distinguishes possible inconsistencies but also spotlights opportunities for value betting.

Based on high-tech computer power and machine learning, Dimers gives Penn State a 90% chance of beating West Virginia.

According to Dimers, West Virginia (+20.5) has a 53% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 50.5 points has a 56% chance of going Over.

West Virginia vs. Penn State Game Analysis

What to Expect From Penn State

Last season, Michigan stood out as the sole team to amass over 200 rushing yards against the Nittany Lions. In 2023, Penn State appears poised to maintain that defensive prowess.

With an assertive defense consistently penetrating the backfield, Penn State is projected to rank near the top ten in run defense. This is greatly attributed to their formidable linebacking team and an efficient frontline rotation.

Offensively, the Nittany Lions boast budding talents poised for a breakout. While West Virginia has reinforced its secondary through transfer additions, concerns linger about their front seven, especially given their past difficulties against adept passing offenses and challenges in orchestrating significant plays.

Considering Penn State’s commendable track record—ranking tenth nationally in turnover margin compared to West Virginia’s 118th—the game might proceed smoothly for the Nittany Lions, provided their young offense remains error-free.

What to Expect From West Virginia

West Virginia showcased their ground dominance last season, recording a 5-0 tally when they achieved 200 rushing yards or more. This season promises an even more potent running offense.

While the previous season presented its own set of challenges—notably on the defensive front and a less-than-optimal turnover margin—the current circumstances seem favorable for West Virginia. Amidst a conference buzzing with talks of expansion and new entrants, their ground game stands out and promises to be a significant concern for rivals.

With one of the most skilled offensive lines in the Big 12, laden with seasoned players and all-conference caliber talent, combined with an outstanding running back ensemble, West Virginia has the potential to dictate the pace and narrative of away games if all elements align.

West Virginia vs. Penn State Best Bets

Spread: West Virginia +20.5 @ -110 via PointsBet (53% probability)

West Virginia +20.5 @ -110 via PointsBet (53% probability) Moneyline: West Virginia @ +980 via PointsBet (0.5% edge)

West Virginia @ +980 via PointsBet (0.5% edge) Total: Over 50.5 @ -102 via FanDuel Sportsbook (56% probability)

Dimers’ best bets are based on detailed modeling and wagering expertise to help you make smarter investments with Pennsylvania’s legal sportsbooks.

While Penn State is more likely to win the game, according to Dimers, taking West Virginia moneyline is the best option because of the edge found when comparing its data-driven probabilities to the betting odds currently available.

Taking advantage of the edges identified by Dimers is crucial to being a profitable bettor in the long run.

Penn State vs. West Virginia Start Time and Where to Watch

Date: September 2, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Beaver Stadium

Where to Watch: NBC

