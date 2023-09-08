🔊 Listen to this

Welcome to what promises to be an electrifying Week 2 showdown as the venerable Notre Dame Fighting Irish square off against the relentless NC State Wolfpack.

Both teams are coming off of season openers that have set the stage for this marquee matchup as the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) prepare to clash with the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) at the Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina

Notre Dame, with its storied history and knack for big-stage performances, is looking to add another chapter to its legendary book of football triumphs. And let’s not forget the Wolfpack, hailing from Raleigh, North Carolina; they’ve got a chip on their shoulder and a bite that matches their bark!

As the clock ticks down to the 12:00 PM ET kickoff on Saturday, we can expect an electrifying atmosphere and a battle of wills on the gridiron. Notre Dame’s offense will be tested against a talented NC State defense, with key matchups that could decide the outcome of the game, and the Irish offensive line must be on top of their game to thrive against the Wolfpack’s defensive pressure.

TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to provide our top betting picks for Notre Dame vs. NC State, as well as game predictions and betting odds. These are detailed below, giving you insight into the best bets, odds, and predictions for this matchup.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State Odds

Spread: North Carolina State +7 (-104), Notre Dame -7 (-118)

Moneyline: North Carolina State +245, Notre Dame -300

Total: Over/Under 51 (-110/-110)

Notre Dame vs. NC: Who Will Win?

So, what’s the word on the street about this clash of titans? Let’s break it down with leading betting insights site Dimers.com.

While traditional betting often hinges on intuition and serendipity, Dimers takes a different route, emphasizing a data-centric model for its forecasts.

Underpinned by a staggering 10,000 simulations for each college football game, Dimers’ unique analytics system meticulously matches odds with empirical data. This methodology not only distinguishes possible inconsistencies but also spotlights opportunities for value

Dimers’ popular predictive analytics model gives Notre Dame a 71% chance of beating North Carolina State.

Notre Dame vs. NC Game Analysis

In the upcoming Notre Dame vs. NC State matchup, we can expect a high-energy game with both teams looking to prove themselves.

What to Expect From Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s offense has been impressive in their first two games, scoring 42 points against Navy and 56 points against Tennessee State. Quarterback Sam Hartman has been sharp, and the offense will aim to maintain its momentum against NC State. However, they will face a talented NC State defense, and key matchups could decide the outcome of the match. The Fighting Irish offensive line must be on top of their game to thrive against the Wolfpack’s defensive pressure.

What to Expect From NC

As NC State faces off against Notre Dame, we can expect a determined Wolfpack team looking to make a statement against a top-ranked opponent. Currently ranked 33rd in the Week 2 AP Poll after defeating UCONN 24-14 in Week 1, NC State will be eager to prove themselves against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Wolfpack’s offense, led by transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong, will need to showcase more versatility to keep up with Notre Dame’s potent offense, and NC State’s defense will also play a crucial role in this game, as they face a strong Irish offensive line and quarterback Sam Hartman.

Similarly, the Wolfpack will need to capitalize on their home-field advantage at the Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, to pull off an upset

Overall, we can expect a highly competitive and intense game as NC State aims to make a statement against a top-tier Notre Dame team.

Best Bets: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State

Spread: North Carolina State +7 @ -104 via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline: North Carolina State @ +245 via DraftKings Sportsbook (0.6% edge)

Total: Under 51 @ -110 via DraftKings Sportsbook (52% probability)

Our best bets are based on sophisticated simulations and betting intelligence to help you make more informed investments when placing wagers with legal sportsbooks in Pennsylvania.

Although Notre Dame is more likely to cover the spread, our best bet of North Carolina State +7 is based on the expectation of that happening, according to Dimers, and the best odds available.

And while Notre Dame is more likely to win the game, betting on North Carolina State moneyline is the best option due to the edge identified when comparing our data-led probabilities to the sportsbooks’ odds currently on offer.

By taking advantage of the edges published on Dimers, you give yourself a greater chance of achieving long-term profitability as a bettor.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State 2023

Saturday’s action between North Carolina State and Notre Dame at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium is scheduled to start at 12:00PM ET.

Who: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State

Date: Saturday September 9, 2023

Time: 12:00PM ET

Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

The big question on everyone’s mind is: who’s coming out on top in the Notre Dame vs NC showdown?

While our Notre Dame vs NC picks can help you make informed decisions, it’s crucial that you gamble responsibly and manage your finances effectively.

