🔊 Listen to this

As the leaves begin to turn, and the crisp autumn air signals the arrival of another college football season, all eyes turn to one of the most anticipated Week 3 matchups: Penn State vs. Illinois.

Set to take place in the electric atmosphere of Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL, Penn State Nittany Lions will face the Illinois Fighting Illini in their first Big Ten Conference game of the season.

The Nittany Lions have started the season strong with a 2-0 record, while the Fighting Illini are 1-1, while Penn State has been equally impressive in their matchups, defeating West Virginia 38-15 and Delaware 63-7. On the other hand, Illinois narrowly defeated Toledo 30-28 and lost to Kansas 34-23

In this matchup, Penn State, a perennial powerhouse with a storied tradition, is looking to continue its winning ways and ascend the national rankings. On the other side of the field, Illinois, a team on the rise, is hungry for a statement win that could elevate its program to new heights.

Both squads bring talent, tenacity, and something to prove, ensuring that this showdown will be one for the ages. Mark your calendars for Saturday, because this is a game you won’t want to miss!

TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to provide our top betting picks for Penn State vs. Illinois, as well as game predictions and betting odds. These are detailed below, giving you insight into the best bets, odds, and predictions for this matchup.

Exciting PointsBet Offer: Get a Free Jersey with a $50 Wager!

Football fans in Pennsylvania can get a free jersey by betting on college football games through PointsBet. Join PointsBet in PA, bet $50, and choose your preferred official jersey.

This offer is PointsBet’s most enticing in over two years, perfect for gearing up for the CFB season.

Looking for more? Check out our other intriguing betting offers that fit your style.

Penn State vs. Illinois Odds

Spread: Illinois +15 (-110), Penn State -15 (-110)

Moneyline: Illinois +525, Penn State -710

Total: Over/Under 48.5 (-110/-110)

Penn State vs Illinois: Who Will Win?

Leveraging cutting-edge machine learning and data analytics, Dimers has run 10,000 simulations of the Penn State vs. Illinois matchup.

Known for its predictive prowess, Dimers currently assigns an 84% likelihood of a Penn State victory over Illinois.

Let’s Break It Down

Illinois is currently considered the +15 underdog with spread odds of -110 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

For Penn State, who are favored to win with a spread of -15, the best spread odds of -110 are also at DraftKings Sportsbook. So if Penn State wins by more than 15 points, you’d win your bet.

If you’re looking to bet simply on who will win the game, DraftKings Sportsbook offers the best moneyline odds for Illinois at +525. FanDuel Sportsbook offers the best odds for a Penn State win at -710. This means if you bet $710 on Penn State at FanDuel and they win, you’d get a $100 profit, for a total payout of $810.

The Over/Under for the total points scored by both teams is 48.5. DraftKings Sportsbook has the best odds for both Over and Under at -110.

Remember to check various betting sites for the best odds available to you.

According to Dimers, there’s a 54% chance that Illinois will lose by fewer than 15 points (covering the spread), and a 50-50 chance that the total points scored will be either over or under 48.5.

Penn State vs. Illinois: Game Analysis

What to Expect From Penn State

Penn State’s offense has been efficient, ranking top-25 in both total offense (14th-best with 509.5 yards per game) and total defense (11th-best with 224 yards allowed per game) this season. Quarterback Drew Allar has performed well, throwing for 204 yards and a touchdown in the game against Delaware. The ground game has also been strong, with Kaytron Allen leading the team with 103 yards and one touchdown, contributing to a total of 315 yards and six touchdowns on the ground in the game against Delaware.

What to Expect From Illinois

Illinois, on the other hand, has struggled against the spread this season, going 0-2. Their offense has been good, but their defense has been lacking. The last meeting between these two teams was in 2021, where Illinois won 20-18 in a 9-OT thriller.

Final Breakdown

In summary, Penn State is favored to win their matchup against Illinois, with a strong offensive performance and efficient red-zone scoring. However, Illinois’ offense could still put up a fight, making the game interesting. Keep an eye on the betting odds and over/under as the game approaches to make informed decisions on your bets.

Get In on the Action With FanDuel’s New Promotion

Ready to elevate your bets for this Penn State-Illinois showdown? FanDuel Sportsbook has you covered.

New to FanDuel? A simple $5 bet through this special link unlocks $200 in Bonus Bets and shaves $100 off your NFL Sunday Ticket. It’s a win-win for anyone considering a step into the sports betting arena.

Best Bets: Penn State vs. Illinois

Dimers employs advanced algorithms and expert analysis to offer you top betting recommendations. Though Penn State is the favorite to win according to Dimers, the data suggests that betting on Illinois’ moneyline offers the best value compared to current sportsbook odds.

Utilizing these calculated edges at Dimers is key for sustained success in sports betting.

Penn State vs. Illinois Start Time and Where to Watch

Saturday’s matchup between Illinois and Penn State in College Football at Memorial Stadium is scheduled to begin at 12:00PM ET.

Who: Penn State vs. Illinois

Date: Saturday September 16, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium

Make Smarter Sports Betting Decisions

While our Penn State vs. Illinois picks can help you make informed decisions, it’s crucial that you gamble responsibly and manage your finances effectively.

TLsportsbetting.com has partnered with Dimers.com to provide sports betting predictions, odds, and exclusive offers to Times Leader readers in Pennsylvania, all at no cost, to give them a winning advantage. Please gamble responsibly.

Odds and lines are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

If you have a gambling problem and are located in Pennsylvania, call 1-800-GAMBLER or contact the 24-hour helpline chat at pacouncil.com/chatline.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on this site, we may receive a commission.