Get ready, college football fans, for a Week 4 matchup that promises to be an epic showdown between two of the sport’s most storied programs. On Saturday, the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. This highly anticipated game will be a true test of strength, skill, and determination for both teams as they battle it out on the gridiron.

The stage is set for an unforgettable game, with both teams entering the contest with impressive records: Ohio State at 3-0 and Notre Dame at 4-0.

The Buckeyes, led by quarterback Kyle McCord, have been showcasing their offensive prowess, coming off a dominant 63-10 victory over Western Kentucky. On the other side of the field, the Fighting Irish have been equally impressive, with quarterback Sam Hartman leading a high-powered passing attack.

TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to provide you with Ohio State vs. Notre Dame predictions and betting odds, which are detailed below.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Odds

Spread: Notre Dame +3.5 (-105), Ohio State -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Notre Dame +154, Ohio State -178

Total: Over/Under 54.5 (-110/-110)

Ohio State vs Notre Dame: Who Will Win?

Leveraging cutting-edge machine learning and data analytics, Dimers has run 10,000 simulations of the Ohio State vs Notre Dame matchup.

Dimers’ renowned predictive analytics model currently gives Ohio State a 51% chance of defeating Notre Dame.

Let’s Break it Down

Currently, Notre Dame is pegged as a +3.5 underdog against Ohio State, with the most favorable odds of -105 available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

If you’re leaning toward Ohio State covering the -3.5 spread, PointsBet is your go-to, offering the top odds at -105.

For those eyeing a straight-up Notre Dame win, DraftKings Sportsbook offers the most enticing moneyline odds at +154. This means a $100 wager could net you a $154 profit, totaling a payout of $254 if the Fighting Irish emerge victorious.

Conversely, the most favorable moneyline odds for an Ohio State win are at FanDuel Sportsbook, listed at -178. Here, a bet of $178 could yield a $100 win, bringing your total payout to $278 if the Buckeyes prevail.

As for the Over/Under on total points, FanDuel Sportsbook sets the bar at 54.5 points, providing the best odds for both the Over and Under at -110.

Don’t forget to scan multiple online sportsbooks in Pennsylvania to land the most advantageous CFB odds and lines.

Dimers’ analytics suggest that Notre Dame (+3.5) has a 61% likelihood of covering the spread, while the 54.5-point Over/Under carries a 52% chance of ending up Under.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame: Game Analysis

What to Expect From Notre Dame

In the upcoming game against Ohio State, we can expect Notre Dame to showcase their offensive and defensive talents. Quarterback Sam Hartman will lead the Fighting Irish’s high-powered passing attack. On defense, cornerback Benjamin Morrison and safety Antonio Carter II will be key players to watch, while running back Audric Estime will be an important contributor to the team’s offensive efforts.

What to Expect From Ohio State

Ohio State is expected to showcase its offensive and defensive strengths. Quarterback Kyle McCord will lead the Buckeyes’ offense, with wide receivers like Marvin Harrison Jr. playing a crucial role in getting open and making big plays. On defense, Ohio State has been impressive, ranking as the nation’s 2nd best scoring defense, allowing just over 6 points per game.

However, it’s important to note that both Ohio State and Notre Dame have not faced particularly strong opponents so far, with strength of schedule rankings of 36 and 44, respectively. As the Buckeyes face a challenging road game in South Bend, fans can expect a hard-fought battle between these two talented teams.

Best Bets: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

According to Dimers’ analysis, although Ohio State is the favored team to win, placing your bet on the Notre Dame moneyline appears to be the smarter wager, thanks to a 10.1% value edge uncovered when matching our data-driven probabilities with the existing betting odds.

Capitalizing on these value advantages, as identified by Dimers, is key for sustaining long-term betting profitability.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: When and Where to Watch

Saturday’s game between Notre Dame and Ohio State in College Football at Notre Dame Stadium is scheduled to commence at 7:30PM ET.

Who: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Date: Saturday September 23, 2023

Time: 7:30PM ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

While our tips for the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame match can guide you toward more informed wagers, it’s vital to bet responsibly and manage your financial resources wisely.

TLsportsbetting.com has partnered with Dimers.com to provide sports betting predictions, odds, and exclusive offers to Times Leader readers in Pennsylvania, all at no cost, to give them a winning advantage. Please gamble responsibly.

Odds and lines are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

If you have a gambling problem and are located in Pennsylvania, call 1-800-GAMBLER or contact the 24-hour helpline chat at pacouncil.com/chatline.

