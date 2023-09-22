Steelers vs. Raiders Prediction and Odds – NFL Week 3 Preview

With the excitement of NFL Week 2 still palatable, NFL fans across the Northeast gear up for what is set to be an exhilarating Week 3 lineup.

Set to take place at the dazzling Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, the stage is set for a must-see NFL Week 3 clash of titans, with the Pittsburgh Steelers squaring off against the Las Vegas Raiders. Scheduled for Sunday, the atmosphere is electric, and the stakes are high.

Both the Steelers and the Raiders are locked in with 1-1 records, making this battle pivotal for early season momentum. The Steelers, boasting a defense that was a top-10 unit last season, allowed just 20.4 points per game, in contrast with the Raiders’ offense, which placed a respectable 12th, torching defenses for an average of 23.2 points per game. As the adage goes, “Something’s gotta give!” and on Sunday, it’ll be a titanic tussle between Pittsburgh’s steel curtain and Las Vegas’ high-rolling offense.

And let’s not forget the quarterback duel: the fresh talent of Kenny Pickett for the Steelers versus the seasoned precision of Jimmy Garoppolo of the Raiders. Who will seize the moment? Who will rise under the spotlight?

Brace yourselves for thrilling plays, strategic masterclasses, and edge-of-your-seat action.

TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to provide our industry-leading Steelers vs. Raiders predictions and betting odds. These are detailed below, giving you insight into the best bets, odds, and predictions for this matchup.

Steelers vs. Raiders Odds

Spread: Raiders -3 (+100), Steelers +3 (-120)

Moneyline: Raiders -136, Steelers +130

Total: Over/Under 43 (-108/-110)

Steelers vs. Raiders: Who Will Win?

Using advanced machine learning and deep data analysis, Dimers has virtually simulated the upcoming Steelers vs. Raiders NFL game 10,000 times.

According to their well-regarded predictive analytics engine, the odds are in favor of the Raiders, giving them a 56% chance of winning against the Steelers in Week 3 of the NFL season.

Let’s Break Down the Best Plays

The Raiders are favored by -3 against the Steelers, with the best spread odds at +100 from BetMGM.

For the Steelers as +3 underdogs to cover, the best spread odds are -120 at PointsBet.

Bet on the Raiders’ moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook with the best odds of -136: stake $136 to potentially win $100, totaling $236.

For the Steelers’ moneyline, the best odds are +130 at PointsBet: a $100 bet could net you $130, for a total of $230.

The total points Over/Under is 43. DraftKings Sportsbook offers the best odds for Over at -108, while PointsBet tops for Under at -110.

According to Dimers, the Steelers (+3) have a 58% chance of covering the spread, while the Over/Under total of 43 points has an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.

Best Bets: Steelers vs. Raiders

Spread: Steelers +3 @ -120 via PointsBet (58% probability)

Moneyline: Steelers @ +130 via PointsBet (0.1% edge)

Total: Over 43 @ -108 via DraftKings Sportsbook (50% probability)

Dimers offers top betting recommendations, combining advanced modeling with expert insights to guide your decisions on U.S. legal sportsbooks.

Though the Raiders have a higher chance of winning according to Dimers, they suggest betting on the Steelers’ moneyline due to the advantage seen when matching their data-driven predictions with current betting odds.

To ensure long-term success in sports betting, it’s vital to capitalize on the advantageous odds highlighted by Dimers.

Steelers vs. Raiders: Game Analysis

Mark your calendars for Sunday night, when the competition heats up at Allegiant Stadium as the Steelers take on the Raiders at 8:20PM ET.

What to Expect On Game Day

During the Steelers vs. Raiders NFL Week 3 game, you can expect a clash between the Steelers’ strong defense and the Raiders’ potent offense. The Steelers’ defense ranked 10th in the league last season, allowing only 20.4 points per game

In contrast, the Raiders’ offense ranked 12th, scoring an average of 23.2 points per game. The game will also feature a quarterback duel between the Steelers’ Kenny Pickett and the Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo.

For the Steelers, their defense will play a crucial role in their success, as seen in their Week 2 victory where they forced four turnovers. However, their offense still has room for improvement, and they will need to step up their game to secure a win.

On the Raiders’ side, they will need to bounce back from their Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills, where their key players like Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams were contained for most of the game.

The coaching staff will need to make adjustments to ensure these players can perform at their best and contribute to the team’s success.

Steelers vs. Raiders: When and Where to Watch

The NFL Week 3 matchup between the Raiders and Steelers at Allegiant Stadium is scheduled to start at 8:20PM ET.

Who: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Sunday September 24, 2023

Time: 8:20PM ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Better Odds, Better Chances

