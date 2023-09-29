Notre Dame vs Duke Prediction and Odds – Week 5 Preview

As the sun sets on Saturday, all eyes will be on Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, where the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in a highly anticipated college football showdown. The Fighting Irish, ranked 11th, enter the game with a 4-1 record, while the 17th-ranked Blue Devils boast a perfect 4-0 start to their season.

Notre Dame is looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking 17-14 loss to Ohio State, a game that was decided in the final seconds. Led by quarterback Sam Hartman, who has thrown for 1,236 yards and 14 touchdowns without an interception, the Fighting Irish are determined to keep their Playoff hopes alive. On the other side of the field, Duke is riding high after a monumental victory over Clemson and a 4-0 start, their best since 2018. With the talented Riley Leonard at the helm, the Blue Devils are eager to continue their impressive run.

As the Fighting Irish and the Blue Devils prepare to clash under the lights, fans can expect a thrilling, hard-fought battle between two formidable teams. Don’t miss this epic showdown on Saturday, and don’t miss out on a chance to win yourself with Pennsylvania’s leading sportsbooks.

TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to provide you with Notre Dame vs. Duke predictions and betting odds, which are detailed below.



Notre Dame vs. Duke Odds

Spread: Duke +5.5 (-105), Notre Dame -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Duke +180, Notre Dame -210

Total: Over/Under 53.5 (-115/-105)

Notre Dame vs. Duke: Who Will Win?

Utilizing advanced machine learning and data analytics techniques, Dimers has executed 10,000 simulations for the Notre Dame vs Duke face-off.

Dimers’ renowned predictive analytics model currently gives Notre Dame a 61% chance of winning against Duke.

Let’s Break it Down

Currently, Duke stands as the +5.5 underdog against Notre Dame, with the most favorable spread odds at -105 via FanDuel Sportsbook.

For Notre Dame, the favorite at -5.5, the most attractive odds to cover the spread are at PointsBet, listed at -110.

When considering the moneyline, DraftKings Sportsbook offers the top odds for Duke at +180. This implies a $100 bet could yield a $180 profit, resulting in a $280 total return if they secure a win.

For those backing Notre Dame, FanDuel Sportsbook presents the best moneyline odds at -210. This equates to a potential $100 return on a $210 bet, resulting in a potential total payout of $310 if they prevail.

The projected total points (Over/Under) is set at 53.5 by FanDuel Sportsbook. They’re currently offering the most competitive odds for both the Over (-115) and the Under (-105).

Overall, insights from Dimers reveal that there’s a 63% probability that Duke (+5.5) will cover the spread, and a 51% likelihood that the total points will fall under the 53.5 mark.

Notre Dame vs Duke: Game Analysis

What to Expect From Notre Dame

In the upcoming game against Duke, we can expect Notre Dame to showcase their offensive strengths, led by quarterback Sam Hartman, who has thrown for 1,236 yards and 14 touchdowns without an interception so far this season. The Fighting Irish will likely rely on their potent rushing attack, paced by junior back Audric Estime, who has 591 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns. On the defensive side, Notre Dame will need to focus on containing Duke’s talented quarterback Riley Leonard and their strong ground game.

Notre Dame’s recent performance has been strong, with a 4-1 record, but they are coming off a heartbreaking 17-14 loss to Ohio State. They will be looking to bounce back and maintain their Playoff hopes with a win against Duke. The Fighting Irish’s offensive and defensive strengths will be crucial in this matchup, as they face a Duke team that has started the season with a perfect 4-0 record.

What to Expect From Duke

In the upcoming game against Notre Dame, we can expect Duke to display their offensive prowess, led by junior quarterback Riley Leonard. The Blue Devils’ running game will also be a key factor, with the tandem of Jordan Waters and Jaylen Coleman leading the charge. Waters and Coleman both had strong performances last season, with Waters accumulating 566 rushing yards on 123 attempts and Coleman posting 536 yards on 128 tries.

On the defensive side, Duke’s experienced defensive line, which returns all four starters from last year, will play a crucial role in containing Notre Dame’s potent offense. The Blue Devils’ defense allowed only 22.1 points per game last season and had the second-highest turnover margin in the nation, forcing 26 turnovers.

Duke has started the season with a perfect 4-0 record, including a top-10 win over then-No. 9 Clemson. They will be looking to continue their impressive run against a strong Notre Dame team with a 4-1 record. The Blue Devils’ offensive and defensive strengths will be essential in this matchup, as they face a Fighting Irish team determined to keep their Playoff hopes alive.

Best Bets: Notre Dame vs. Duke

Although Notre Dame is favored to clinch the win, choosing the Duke moneyline presents the best value as a wager, given the 9.7% advantage when juxtaposing our data-driven probabilities with the existing betting odds.

Leveraging these value opportunities discovered by Dimers is key for increasing your chances of long-term profitability when placing bets.

Notre Dame vs Duke: When and Where to Watch

Saturday’s game between Duke and Notre Dame in College Football at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium is scheduled to commence at 7:30PM ET.

Who: Notre Dame vs. Duke

Date: Saturday September 30, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

