College marks 75th anniversary with member of first graduating class in attendance

Leo the Lion, the mascot for King’s College, socializes for a while at the school’s 75th anniversary celebration Wednesday.

The Rev. Thomas Looney, tenth president of King’s College, chats with attendees prior to the start of a ceremony marking the school’s 75th year Wendesday.

Ray Kane’s original ring from King’s College first graduating class in 1950. The figure on the side depicts Christ the King, wearing a crown.

WILKES-BARRE — As King’s College celebrated its 75th anniversary with an outdoor ceremony on Wednesday afternoon its president, the Rev. Thomas P. Looney, reflected on how it has grown since the first day of classes on Sept. 10, 1946.

Founded by priests from the Congregation of Holy Cross, King’s started out with 10 full-time faculty, one building, a choice of two majors — basically, Looney said, it was “bachelor of arts” or “bachelor of science” — an entirely male student body and, for sports, perhaps an occasional pick-up game.

The school has grown to encompass 135 full-time teachers, 58 college-owned buidings, 41 undergraduate majors, a student body more than 49% female, and participation in 29 NCAA sports.

But as several speakers attested Wednesday afternoon, the college’s less tangible attributes have remained constant over the decades.

“King’s is like a family, always,” said Marian Palmeri, class of ’77, who now serves as King’s director of institutional research.

“I can honestly say I always felt welcome,” she said, noting she was one of the first women to graduate after the school went co-ed during the early 1970s.

“At King’s, we’re not just a number,” said Christian Hernandez, president of student government. “We’re members of a true community. No one here is left unnoticed. Everyone here matters.”

Representing the college’s first graduating class, the class of 1950, Ray Kane traveled from Maryland to join the celebration, and had the crowd chuckling as he reminisced about classes in a building on Northampton Street. He recalled it was short on appropriate bathroom fixtures (but at least the YMCA was across the street).

Conversing with other visitors before the official program, Kane explained he was a Navy veteran of World War II who studied at King’s and then served in Korea before searching for work.

When he applied at General Electric, he remembers being hired simply because he was a King’s graduate, because the company was so satisfied with other King’s alumni in its workforce. “They didn’t even look at my paperwork,” he said.

An active alumnus, he frequently returns to the campus for reunions and other special occasions.

“This is his home,” said his daughter Maureen Kane Young. “And these are his people.”

In his remarks to the gathering King’s vice president for institutional advancement Frederick Pettit referred to a quote from the college’s first president, the Rev. James Connerton.

“King’s trains its students not only how to make a living but how to live,” Pettit said. “It’s so simple, so beautiful, so true.”

Perhaps offering evidence of that motto, as King’s student Ben Smith of Glen Lyon prepared to sing with other members of Cantores Christi Regis, a bystander asked what he planned to do after graduation.

“Well, first I’ll have a year of service,” Smith said, explaining he’s thinking about signing up for a post-graduate program of service, spirituality and simple lifestyle known as Holy Cross Associates.