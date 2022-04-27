Also: College receives Military Friendly School designation

🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The Luzerne County Community College Board of Trustees gave college President Thomas Leary retroactive raises for two years at Tuesday’s meeting. The board voted to give a 3% salary increase for the 2020-21 fiscal year and a 3% raise for 2021-22.

Leary’s current salary is $185,420. The first raise retroactively makes his 2020-21 salary $190,982, while the second raise makes his 2021-22 salary $196,712. That should mean retroactive back pay a bit above $16,000 for the two years.

The board also approved a $277,300 contract to lowest responsible bidder D&M Construction Unlimited, Inc., for campus center water infiltration remediation. An 8% contingency fee of $22,184 to hemmler + camayd architects is compensated in line with agreement for services on a project with a total cost of $323,413.

Water has been infiltrating the “concrete room” behind the Schulman Gallery in small amounts over the years, with a dehumidifier managing the problem. But beginning Sept. 1, 2021 the infiltration during heavy rains became extensive, overflowing into the Gallery and causing damage to the parquet floor in the back corner. Water also got under mats and machines in the weight room.

As in other cases, the contingency fee for architects is only used if needed and will be returned to the budget if not spent.

The board also:

• Awarded a three year contract for financial preparation services to Kronick, Kalada and Berdy & Co. for a total of $47,250: $15,000 the first year, $15,750 the second year and $16,500 the third year.

• Awarded a contract for a faucet replacement project to Linco Construction for a total of $50,530 with an 8% project contingency of $22,184 for a project cost of $323,413. A total of 56 faucets in eight buildings will be replaced with touch-less faucets using federal pandemic relief funds. Additional plumbing that is original to the buildings will also be replaced.

• Awarded the drinking fountain replacement project to Linco at a cost of $117,500, also with an 8% contingency fee of $9,400 to hemmler + camayd on a project with a total cost of $138,308. The project will replace fountains with 27 new combination bottle fill/water cooler stations using federal pandemic relief funds.

• Awarded furniture replacement contracts totaling $293,262. Two contracts went to lowest bidders Phillips Supply Company for $71,998 and Educational Furniture Solutions for $166,914. Direct purchases for items which had no bid submitted went to DuMor for $22,185, School Outfitters for $863.64, Park Warehouse for $15,256, Global Furniture Group for $13,585, Kewaunee Scientific for $1,525, Amazon for $201.96 and Nova for $733.

• Approved the purchase of a Compact Backhoe Loader from the sole dealer in Pennsylvania of JCB Equipment, Stephenson Equipment Inc., at a cost not to exceed $110,000. College officials determined a backhoe is needed for snow removal and landscaping.

• Promoted Brenda Rehrig to professor, Danese Brokenshire, Brandon Babbish, Christine Ferrato and Lori Shemanski to associate professors, and Kara Furman to assistant professor.

Near the end of the meeting Leary announced the college has, for the first time, been given the Military Friendly School designation for the 2022-23 school year. Leary introduced two current students and one graduate who have served, each giving comments about their time at LCCC.

“We always want to do more for our veterans and active military students,” Leary said, “and we are honored to be able to salute and recognize these students as we celebrate Community College Month.”

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish