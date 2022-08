🔊 Listen to this

The new addition of the 42-foot Ferris wheel has been very popular at the Pittston Tomato Festival.

The Sperazza Band performed Friday evening to a capacity crowd at the 2022 Pittston Tomato Festival. The festival continues today beginning with a 5K race at 10 a.m., followed by the annual Tomato Festival Parade.

PITTSTON — For the first time this year, a kiddie carnival has been placed on the third tier of the grounds behind the Pittston Memorial Library for the Pittston Tomato Festival. Tony Callaio captured some of the magic of the midway after dusk on Friday, as seen here. The festival continues today and Sunday.