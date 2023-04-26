🔊 Listen to this

Geisinger Health is teaming with Kaiser Permanente in announcing a partnership in launching Risant Health. The media release calls it “an innovative move designed to improve the health of communities, achieve better health care outcomes, and improve health care affordability. Through a “definitive agreement,” Geisinger will be the first health system to join Risant Health to expand access to value-based care in more communities across the country.”

A jargon-laden media release that includes the phrase “value-based” 11 times — 13 counting the headline and a sub-head — says the Kaiser Foundation Hospital is forming Risant as a new nonprofit “to expand and accelerate the adoption of value-based care in diverse, multi-payer, multi-provider, community-based health system environments.”

While Geisinger is the first system to join, the media release promises Risant will acquire and connect “a portfolio of like-minded, nonprofit, value-oriented community-based health systems anchored in their respective communities.”

While Geisinger will — upon regulatory approval — become “part of the new organization through acquisition,” the release promises that “systems that become part of Risant Health will continue to operate as regional or community-based health systems serving and meeting the needs of their communities, providers and health plans while gaining expertise, resources, and support through Risant Health’s value-based platform.” Risant, in turn, will operate “separately and distinctly” from Kaiser Permanente’s “care and coverage model,” but benefit from the institutions “80 years of expertise in value based care.”

As part of Risant, Geisinger “will strengthen its ability to enhance its services to its patients, members and communities across Pennsylvania, while expanding its impact on health care broadly. Geisinger will maintain its name and mission, and will continue to work with other health plans, employed physicians, and independent providers.

“At the same time, Geisinger will build on its foundation by benefiting from Risant Health’s value-based platform that offers the best in value-based care practices and capabilities in areas such as care model design, pharmacy, consumer digital engagement, health plan product development, and purchasing. As the first health system to become part of Risant Health, Geisinger will participate in developing the organization’s strategy and operational model.”

Geisinger President and Chief Executive Officer Doctor Jaewon Ryu will become CEO of Risant once the transaction closes.

“Geisinger is excited for what joining Risant Health will mean both for our system and for the communities we serve in Pennsylvania,” Ryu said in the release. “Geisinger will be able to accelerate our vision and continue to invest in new and existing capabilities and facilities, while charting a path for the future of American health care, through Risant Health.”

Geisinger Health Board of Directors Chair John C. Bravman echoed the sentiment in the release.

“Our nation and the health care industry have long waited for an organization to step up and lead by bringing forward meaningful solutions to improve health care in America,” Bravman, also Bucknell University president, said. “It is clear now that Kaiser Permanente is that leader, and the launch of Risant Health will make better health easier, more accessible and more affordable for the people and communities we serve in Pennsylvania.”

