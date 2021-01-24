Geisinger chief medical officer urges public to get vaccinated

Crissy Jones administers a COVID-19 vaccination to Caren Haynes, from Brock, at the new distribution hub Thursday at North Side Baptist Church in Weatherford, Texas.

Slowly, more and more Pennsylvanians are gaining access to the vaccines for COVID-19.

And as the number of those eligible for a vaccination rises, so does the number of questions people have about it. But the chief medical officer for Geisinger hospital services says he wants to urge people that vaccination is our only hope for a return to a pre-pandemic normalcy.

Dr. Gerald Maloney spoke with a Times Leader reporter over the phone on Friday, and spoke about the importance of getting vaccinated, and how to get that message out there.

“One approach is to point out to people that this is the answer,” Maloney said. “This is the light at the end of the tunnel. If we want to return to normal life before the pandemic, the answer is the vaccine.”

Maloney said that part of what makes it so important — other than the ability to get back to normal — is to prevent the COVID-19 virus from mutating any further. Mutations to the virus have already been found in some places around the world, with the United Kingdom variant posing a particular risk with research showing it is even more transmissible than the original strain of the virus.

“Viruses mutate; that’s what they do,” Maloney said. “If the population is immunized, there’s less chance to mutate.”

But Maloney said that he understands there are concerns about the virus, and he said those concerns fall broadly into two groups.

“There are some people who have taken a thoughtful approach,” he said. “They’ll say, ‘I’m going to wait until a significant number of people have had it.’ That’s something that’s kind of hard to talk people out of, because that’s not an unreasonable approach.”

The doctor said he understands where this concern comes from.

“We’ve seen it before; we see the the next wonder drug released and then it gets recalled,” he said. “Things like that make people concerned.”

But Maloney said that, for those with this concern, there is already a substantial amount of data regarding the vaccine’s safety. According to Bloomberg with data last updated Friday evening, 60 million people worldwide have been vaccinated so far, with just shy of 20 million of those shots going to Americans, with the first Americans getting the jab in mid-December.

Maloney suggests that, at this point, that’s more than enough people to know about the vaccine’s safety.

“They’re quite safe,” he said. “It’s been kind of long enough now.”

The other broad group of people that have criticisms, Maloney suggests, are people who have fallen into false information on the internet. Maloney said he’s heard people say that the vaccine causes female sterility — which Maloney says no data suggests — or that it is made with cells harvested from aborted fetuses — something that he says is just patently false.

Maloney blamed some of this type of concern on the anti-vaxxer movement that pushes conspiracy theories about the safety of vaccinations.

“The fact is that you hear that often enough, you start to wonder, ‘Is there any truth to that?” Maloney said, specifically referencing the widely-debunked claim that childhood vaccination causes autism. “The number one side effect of childhood vaccines is healthy adults.”

But Maloney said that, while they are recommending everyone gets the vaccine, there are some risks as there are with any vaccine or medication.

According to him, the Moderna vaccine has about a one in 100,000 chance of causing anaphylaxis. As such, all people receiving the vaccines are monitored for 15 minutes after getting the vaccine, and those with a history of anaphylaxis are monitored for 30 minutes.

“In the unlikely event that (an allergic reaction) happens, we’re there to treat you immediately,” Maloney said.

Maloney did say, though, that because the COVID-19 vaccine is unrelated to other vaccines, having previous allergic reactions to other vaccines isn’t necessarily an indicator that it would happen with this vaccine.

One of the other big questions that Maloney said he’s been getting is, essentially: “I’ve gotten the vaccine; now what?”

Maloney said that, even if you’ve been vaccinated, it’s not time to take off your mask and stop socially distancing just yet.

While the vaccines have a success rate as high as 94% — higher than most vaccines, Maloney said — that still isn’t 100%.

“Six out of every 100 people who get it can still get the virus,” he said. “Herd immunity is something a lot of people say but not a lot of people who understand. The more people who don’t get the, the more chance the virus will have a reservoir. If there’s a significant portion of the population that hasn’t been vaccinated, that gives the virus more of a chance to mutate.”

As such, Maloney said the masks will have to stay on for some time longer.

“Everybody wears the mask until nobody wears the mask,” he said.

‘Relieved’

The Times Leader spoke with a few locals who have either already gotten the vaccine or are on the path to getting it, and a common theme kept coming up: relief.

Samantha Bekanich, 27, of Plymouth, was able to get vaccinated due to her job as a speech language pathologist. According to her, it leaves her feeling hopeful.

“Emotionally relieved,” she said when asked how she’s feeling. “I want to be able to get back into work with my students without fear.

“Definitely hopeful,” she went on.

Bekanich said she has only received the first of the two doses, and said she only had some mild side effects — namely arm soreness and a headache — but those subsided after a day and a half.

Mariah Wolk, a 26-year-old from Dunmore, said that, while she hasn’t gotten the vaccine yet, she said she’s been put on a wait-list at one of the local pharmacies.

Wolk said that, as the mother of a 1-year-old, she sees getting vaccinated as part of her duty for keeping her daughter safe.

“Although they say that kids aren’t very much affected by it, with the new strand being reported, I would like to do anything I could to keep her safe,” she said. “By reducing my chances of getting the virus, it’s reducing her chances and her health and safety is what’s most important to me.”

Maloney shared a story that could help illustrate some of the long-term effects of vaccination. He said he vaccinated a woman last week. The woman, he said, relies on the use of a wheelchair after contracting polio when she was 3 years old. The polio vaccine was introduced when she was 4.

“‘If that vaccine was introduced one year earlier, my life would’ve been different,’” Maloney said she told him.

According to Maloney, since Geisinger has begun inoculating its staff, diagnoses among the staff for the coronavirus have dropped significantly.