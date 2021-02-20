🔊 Listen to this

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected just about every aspect of life in Northeastern Pennsylvania and across the country.

And life at the Luzerne Foundation is no different as the organization’s annual Nonprofit Forum is changing due to the pandemic.

“This year’s (event) is different,” said Diane Dutko, the foundation’s chief operating officer. “We are doing it virtual.”

According to Dutko, the Luzerne Foundation is asking area charities to submit a three-minute video, making their pitch as to why they should receive a grant from the foundation.

All submissions will be viewed by the foundation’s grants distribution committee, which will then select 30 videos to be shown during the forum on April 20 and 21.

The foundation will award $130,000 this year with an average grant size of $5,000

The grants will be awarded in seven field of interest.

• Arts and Culture

• Health & Wellness

• Historic Preservation & the Environment

• Education

• Community Development

• Social Services

• Youth

The finalists will not only get their videos in front of the Luzerne Foundation but also in other area funders.

“We know we can’t fund everything, but together we can fund a lot more,” Dutko said.

Dutko added that in past years, nonprofits have received funding by appearing at the forum from organizations other than the Luzerne Foundation.

Even nonprofits that don’t get selected as one of the 30 finalists will get a chance to be seen by those who may wish to help their cause.

All the videos submitted will be hosted on a page on the Luzerne Foundation’s website, which Dutko called the “grant wish book.”

To assist the nonprofits, the Luzerne Foundation will hold three Zoom sessions that will provide a sort of “toolkit” in preparing the videos. According to the foundation, the zoom sessions will offer ideas “on format, ways to maximize video time and more.”

The Zoom sessions will also be taped and be available for download to anyone who requests them. The sessions are scheduled to be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 24, March 3 and March 10.

The deadline for nonprofits to submit their application and video is March 12. The finalists will be notified on April 12. Nonprofits must be a 501(c)(3) public charity that serves residents of Luzerne County to participate.

For more information, go to the Luzerne Foundation’s website at www.luzfdn.org.