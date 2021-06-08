🔊 Listen to this

Unless something truly radical happens, Thursday will see the last graduation ceremonies at Wilkes-Barre’s three venerable high schools: James Coughlin, GAR Memorial and E.L. Meyers. When classes resume in the fall, students in grades 9 through 12 from all three schools will walk in the doors of the new, consolidated building being finished in Plains Township.

There will not be a single Wilkes-Barre Area School District high school in Wilkes-Barre City boundaries. There will only be one high school in the entire city, run by the Diocese of Scranton: Holy Redeemer, formerly Bishop Hoban.

Of the three high schools, Meyers and Coughlin are being sold. GAR is being converted to a middle school.

Combined, the three are nearly 300 years old — averaging nearly a century of tradition per school. That’s a lot of history, and a lot of memories for a lot of people.

And these are irreplaceable buildings, architecturally. The marble, the stained glass, the woodwork, the grand designs — all would have been remarkable legacies of historic preservation if past school boards had properly maintained and updated them.

They also reflect, for better and worse, the growth and decline in both population and prosperity of Luzerne County’s biggest city. Much of this history was summed up neatly by Times Leader genealogy and history writer Tom Mooney in an Aug. 12, 2018 “Remember When” column titled “High school was new in Wilkes-Barre in 1867.”

The first city high school opened that year, meaning the city has hosted a public school for 154 years, a streak about to end. But things change. The 1860 census had the Diamond City’s population at a bit over 4,000. It surpassed 10,000 by 1870. It climbed above 23,000 in 1881, and hit 52,00 by 1900. The 1930s saw the city bursting at the seams, with more than 86,00 people.

So, yeah, three high schools for one city surely made sense.

But the 2010 census pegged Wilkes-Barre’s population just shy of 41,500, not even half the total in the year that third high school opened.

Critics long accused the School Board of rushing consolidation, and certainly there were enough fits and starts to raise eyebrows. But the truth is the need for consolidation had been brought up publicly for about two decades, and the board took the first steps on this journey in 2014 by approving a feasibility study that, despite missteps, led to the epic change occurring this summer.

As the final commencements near, it seems well worth noting that the history of the old high schools not only should be remembered, it’s so deeply ingrained in the community it could hardly be forgotten. But it is also worth seeing the potential of the new school, the equity in class and extracurricular offerings that has eluded district students for the last decades because they were split up in antiquated buildings, and the new technologies that has simply never been available to them — could likely never have been made available due to the constraints of adapting 1900s designs to 2020s opportunities.

We are sorry to see these neighborhood schools go. But we should temper that sorrow with the very real hope for a brighter student future in the new school made for a new time.