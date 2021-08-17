🔊 Listen to this

Gov. Tom Wolf and the state departments of health and education announced two new, connected initiatives in the battle against a resurging COVID-19 pandemic that should help make schools — K-12 and beyond — safer this fall. They are also initiatives that should have been pursued sooner, though we suspect the money wasn’t available until the federal pandemic aid started flowing freely.

The Department of Health has directed vaccine providers to “make every effort” to set up vaccination clinics at both institutions of higher learning and K-12 schools when asked. If the provider can’t do that, the matter must be brought to the state DOH to find another provider.

The state is also offering new, free “pool testing” for the virus in K-12 schools. Pool testing was demonstrated locally earlier this year when Misericordia University showed off its “batch surveillance system, funded with a grant. Samples are provided in large numbers to a lab, which tests them in batches or pools, of a fixed number. If a batch tests positive, enough sample remains from each person to test the individuals.

The state is offering nasal swab tests for all those who want to be tested in a given classroom. The samples from each classroom would be tested in a single batch. This differs from the Misericordia system, which switched from swabs to saliva samples and tested them in groups of five, all at once, mixed in a single container.

Taking the vaccines to the schools has happened in fits and starts for months, with some controversy erupting when a clinic set up at Hanover Area High School was booked almost as soon as it was announced. But that was part of a senior citizen outreach that just happened to use the school. The new proposal is for the students, faculty and staff.

Done right, pool testing (or batch surveillance), is a relatively economical way to catch the disease early, allowing quicker containment. It would, of course, work best if it were mandated for all, but that’s problematic (to say the least) and needlessly confrontational with so much of the state already vaccinated and cases down much lower (despite the current surge) than past spikes.

Even if everyone got vaccinated, we’d still have those who refused on medical or religious grounds and those under 12 without protection. And we’re still waiting for the vaccines to move beyond emergency use authorization to full FDA approval.

But these are good steps in the right direction for keeping schools fully open and safe this fall. The state deserves praise for the belated effort (earlier this year would have been better for the vaccine clinics, though availability was an issue), and we encourage schools to take advantage.

– Times Leader