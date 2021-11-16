🔊 Listen to this

We generally do not use this space to cover seemingly national issues in a local editorial. Nor do we often refer to other commentary on this editorial page. But few things have bigger local impact than national infrastructure spending, and Trudy Rubin hit so many nails on the head in a Monday op-ed piece in this paper that it should be recommended reading.

Let’s start with the GOP-pleasing part: The Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives proved astoundingly tone deaf and self destructive when they were given a golden gift on a silver platter: The bipartisan passage of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill by the deeply divided Senate.

The Senate sent this much-needed gift to the House in August, and the Democrats proved just how self-destructive they can be. Rather than passing it quickly, they let it be held hostage by (mostly progressive) members who insisted on binding it to the “Social Infrastructure” bill, also known as “Build Back Better.” As we argued in this space in the past, that was the wrong thing to do. The infrastructure bill was simply too important to politicize.

The Dems apparently realized their mistake immediately following the off-year general election in November, after losing races at various levels that they should have won. Suddenly, it was OK to pass the infrastructure bill on its own merits. Who knew? (Oh, wait, we did, and we suspect most Americans did as well).

But that’s all water under the crumbling bridge — which, importantly, kept crumbling during the pointless delay in final passage of the bill. And Republicans scarcely get off the hook. The last president failed to deliver grand infrastructure bills so frequently that “infrastructure week” became a run-on gag.

As Rubin put it, the bill addresses just some of the issues in “our crumbling transportation systems, including roads, bridges, tunnels, and subways more suited to a third world country than a supposed super-power.” And that list doesn’t include the massive upgrades needed for our power grids, much of which has surpassed its life expectancy by as much as 20 years.

You don’t need to look nationally to appreciate the problem; Infrastructure issues are quite literally where “the rubber meets the road.” There are local bridges and roads that have been closed for months and even years due to lack of maintenance.

The need for greater broadband access, especially in rural areas, was laid bare when schools tried to teach remotely last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. And as Rubin points out, our passenger rail service is decades behind other countries If you scoff at rail, remember when airports were shut down following the 9/11 attacks. Having multiple, modernized options for passengers and freight is critical to national economic health and resilience.

Rubin compared our dismal state primarily to the booming infrastructure investment of China, and pointed out how their superior work in this critical field makes the Communist nation more appealing than our Democratic system, to many other countries. We are, she points out, losing a very real battle here.

This is one place where partisan bickering — including whining by the last person in the Oval Office who failed to get a bill passed — needs to disappear. Without substantial and sustained modernization of our infrastructure at all levels, we become increasingly less efficient, less competitive, more vulnerable and less a beacon of just how successful Democracy can be.

— Times Leader