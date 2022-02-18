🔊 Listen to this

The North Pocono Public Library and the North Pocono Rotary are proud to announce the Co-Chairs of the inaugural Mini Golf Classic, to be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 6 at the library in Moscow. Christina Moyer and Lisa Duffy are leading the planning committee for this first-year event. They are members of the North Pocono Rotary, and both serve as Board members for the library.

The event is a partnership between the Library and the Rotary organization.

All proceeds will benefit Children’s Programs at the library. A fun and unique 18-hole course will weave its way through the library stacks and conclude with the 18th hole for a chance at a $500 hole-in-one grand prize.

Golf is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are now on sale at the Circulation Desk, via Rotary & Library Board members, or online at minigolfclassic2022.eventbrite.com.

For more information, or to be a sponsor, contact Christopher Kelly, Development Director at 570.498.0678 (cell), [email protected] Please visit lclshome.org/north to learn more about what the library offers the community.

The North Pocono Public Library is located at 1315 Church Street, in Moscow, PA (right off the Route 380 Moscow Exit).