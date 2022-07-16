🔊 Listen to this

The appointment of the first Wyoming Area Regional Police chief this week may seem fairly simple news: Municipalities agreed to form a regional force, worked out forming a commission that searched for and picked a chief, and did so while finding a location for headquarters. Sounds like a common-sense sequence of events.

Except that, to those grizzled veterans who have followed the evolution of local police for decades, every part of it is remarkable. We’ve seen a lot of false starts in regionalizing municipal forces. Whenever the notion got even a little traction, people cited “common sense” as the reason to never do it.

It was common sense to keep individual police forces because the officers would get to know your municipality, know the people, and wouldn’t be coming in from somewhere else, unaware of important details like neighborhood nicknames, problem bars or troublemaker hangouts.

It was common sense to have local dispatchers who knew every street, corner and landmark to assure those dispatched to a scene got there.

It was common sense to make sure local tax dollars and any other funding stayed in your municipality. No one wants to be sending there money to a regional force that spends more time and manpower working in a larger neighboring city, borough or township and neglects your neighborhood.

And it was common sense for a municipality that was being fiscally responsible to avoid pouring its money into a regional force that included a neighbor running a lot of red ink and struggling to stay solvent.

Even when talk of regional police forces first became common in the area in the early 1990s — thanks to a big push by the state — these arguments were flawed. In the decades since, the arguments became truly moot.

Municipal police departments grew so cash-strapped they sometimes hired more part-time than full-time officers. Needing to make enough money to support themselves and their families, such officers regularly patrolled for multiple forces, reducing the assumed value of local cops having special local knowledge. Besides, police can always tap into local expertise through various non-police sources like mayors, councils, ambulance associations, school officials and emergency response coordinators.

Along the same lines, many municipalities found they couldn’t afford their own full-time police coverage, or any coverage at all, increasingly relying on State Police to fill the gaps — a force that, as good as it is, is unlikely to know a lot about every municipality it enters.

Despite parochial objections from many munis, an efficient, increasingly sophisticated county-wide 911 system took over much, if not all, the duties of local dispatching. Radically improved computer mapping and location programs keep decreasing the need for a “local” expertise on an area (how often do you get where your going with only your smart phone’s guidance, never needing to stop and ask for directions).

And local police forces almost never have the money and resources to train in and use modern equipment and techniques needed in an increasingly complex world.

Properly run, regional police forces bring far more positives than negatives to the participating municipalities, more so now than in the past. They can bring more expertise, more full-time coverage, more resources and overall more security, potentially at the same cost or less than maintaining a local department.

Here’s hoping the newly emerging Wyoming Area Regional Police Department demonstrates all those positives enough to convince more munis to reconsider the concept.