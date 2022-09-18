🔊 Listen to this

Saturday was annual “Constitution Day.”

We usually like to point out it was originally called “Constitution and Citizenship Day,” but pretty much everyone dropped the second half almost as soon as it was created.

A little backstory, for those too young to remember.

In 2004, then U.S. Senator Robert Byrd, a Democrat from West Virginia who passed away in 2010, managed to tack a relatively modest amendment onto one of those absurdly gigantic spending bills congress passes every once in a while.

It declared Sept. 17 as “Constitution and Citizenship Day.” Which made perfect sense, since that’s the day the Constitution was ratified. The big catch, if you want to call it that, was a requirement that all schools and colleges that receive any federal money provide information on/hold events related to the U.S. Constitution.

Over the years in our area that has meant a wide range of presentations since the mandate took effect in 2005.

For its inaugural Constitution Day obligation, for example, Wilkes University hosted a presentation by Attorney Donald Brobst on the First Amendment’s freedom of speech clause. Brobst had serious Supreme Court of the United States creds. He argued before SCOTUS on behalf of former radio show host Fred Williams.

Williams had aired an illegally taped phone conversation between a teacher union negotiator and the union president, including comments about blowing up porches of school board members. Brobst argued that Williams didn’t tape the conversation or obtain it illegally, so the station was protected by the First Amendment. The court agreed.

A dry lecturer with a profound depth of knowledge on the topic, Brobst explained in no uncertain terms how complex interpretation of the freedom of speech clause really is. Among other things, he talked of prior court rulings involving “message conveyed,” the “fighting words doctrine,” and how the clause applies differently to students in high school than to those in college.

Northwest Areas School District took a very different approach. High school students used images of futuristic warriors lifted from the popular video game “Halo” to create a video dubbed with their own voices reading their own script. Two characters in high tech armor talked about the Constitution in a dystopian future where everyone had forgotten about the “We the people” pre-amble. Their fate? The public had let Wal-Mart take over the world. .

This space has occassionally been used to point out that, while the intent of the Constitution Day mandate is noble, it really should be redundant. State curriculum standards and common sense say the Constitution should be not merely taught in various grades, but should be infused into many subjects and topics. There’s also a “sauce for the goose” argument that, if students must get a lesson once a year, so should congress.

These days those arguments seem a bit pale, thanks to the hyper-partisan extremists who thrust bits of the document onto center stage to prop up their outrage. Claims of either side “shredding the Constitution” become common. Fears the current SCOTUS conservative majority has and likely will continue to roll back previous rulings regarding individual rights appear, for better or worse, real.

Yet as both the examples of Constitution Day presentations above show, actually understanding the Constitution can be a phenomenally deep and broad effort. Our country might be better served — and the heat of public debate might be cooled a bit — if there weren’t just a “Constitution Day,” but a required course or two in high school dedicated solely to the complexities of a document so many glibly cite or quote without taking the time to really get to know it.

— Times Leader