Too often we seem to be in a time of no regrets from politicians. No re-evaluation of past actions and words, no introspection to consider where they went wrong, no thought that maybe they made a mistake when decisions don’t work out. In many cases, especially at the national level, when a strategy fails the response is to assume it wasn’t taken far enough. Double down on the failure, and it will become a success, right?

And yes, the relentless 2020 election denial and claims of voter fraud (except when you win) is an obvious example, but there are many, big and small.

While this can be a positive demonstration of believing in your principles, it can equally be the old definition of insanity: Doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different outcome.

We suggest in the wake of the resignation of our latest Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson, the paper shortage debacle in Tuesday’s election and the struggles to keep important county departments adequately staffed, County Council as a whole and each member may want to take a hard look at how they have been doing things, where there priorities are, and what political and managerial philosophies they have been using.

This is not to say they’ve been doing things wrong. But things have gone wrong — things directly or indirectly under their jurisdiction, or at least impacted by where and how they focus their energies. It could help to reconsider that focus.

And it’s hard to come up with a better time to do that than Robertson’s resignation and the looming search for a new candidate. A brief history is helpful.

C. David Pedri stepped down as county manager to take on a new challenge at the Luzerne Foundation in July of 2021 and Romilda Crocamo became acting manger July 7 of that year. After considerable wrangling and no small amount of drama, County Council picked Robertson for the post, and he took over June 13 of this year. He announced his resignation this week, after only 5 months.

We take Robertson at his word when he said the resignation was due to personal issues arising in his family, and not due to the frequent political headwinds he has faced with council or the election day fiasco. But it’s hard — and perhaps unwise — to ignore that there had been growing talk of dissatisfaction with his performance, with murmurs of a vote of no confidence or even an attempt to fire him.

As the search for another county manager begins, we think it would serve both county council and county residents well if council members set aside politics and ideologies or ambitions and worked together to flesh out a more comprehensive vision for the county’s future, and what they all think would be the best qualities in the next county manager.

Having a clear, unanimously agreed-upon list of top objectives prioritized in importance and possibly with benchmarks to measure progress could make it easier for candidates to demonstrate they are the right choice, make for a better selection of the final candidate, and make it more likely that choice will stay in the job long enough to succeed.

We’re not talking about a rigid, immutable mandate, that would almost surely lead to disaster. But a clear road map of expectations and realistic goals can be the foundation of any successful endeavor, and it seems clear that the way we have been doing things isn’t working as well as it could.

– Times Leader